One awesome Sword Art Online cosplay has highlighted Sinon's rare avatar makeover for Alfheim Online! Although the first season of the anime adaptation for Reki Kawahara's original light novel series is often held in high regard, it's a much different situation for the second half of that debut season that launched Kirito and the others into a whole new type of game. This came with a fantasy setting and huge makeovers for the cast, and still remains a key part of the franchise in follow up seasons. It's why even later introduced characters like Sinon eventually get their own ALO avatars too.