Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lewisburg, PA

Lewisburg firefighter's wife making progress

By MATT FARRAND The Standard-Journal
Milton Daily Standard
 3 days ago

LEWISBURG — The wife of a William Cameron Engine Company (WCEC) firefighter has made a bit of improvement since suffering the effects of a severe stroke nearly a month ago. However, WCEC Captain Harold Erdley said Katelynn Mattison was still hospitalized and may require longer term rehabilitation. Erdley said he speaks frequently with husband Dylan Mattison, who noted a transfer for Katelynn from Geisinger to another facility was pending.

www.standard-journal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Danville, PA
City
Lewisburg, PA
Lewisburg, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Blossburg, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wcec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Afghan official: Much of Kunduz city controlled by Taliban

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban fighters Sunday took control of much of the capital of northern Afghanistan’s Kunduz province, including the governor’s office and police headquarters, a provincial council member said. Ghulam Rabani Rabani said fighting between insurgents and government forces had taken place around the governor’s office and police...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...

Comments / 0

Community Policy