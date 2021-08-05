Lewisburg firefighter's wife making progress
LEWISBURG — The wife of a William Cameron Engine Company (WCEC) firefighter has made a bit of improvement since suffering the effects of a severe stroke nearly a month ago. However, WCEC Captain Harold Erdley said Katelynn Mattison was still hospitalized and may require longer term rehabilitation. Erdley said he speaks frequently with husband Dylan Mattison, who noted a transfer for Katelynn from Geisinger to another facility was pending.www.standard-journal.com
Comments / 0