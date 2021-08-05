Art by the Sea reception August 7
Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio invites the community to attend a reception on Saturday, August 7, from 2-4 p.m. to view the woodwork of Featured Artist Stephen Yates, and the new members’ show, “Textures.” Yates has been a gallery member for a number of years and produces stunning one-of-a-kind tables, cheese boards and bowls as well as an occasional painting in resin. Members will be showing works that feature a variety of interpretations of ‘textures’ in various mediums.theworldlink.com
Comments / 0