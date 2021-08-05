Art by the Sea reception August 7

Paul Cezanne, a Master during the Post-Impressionism era, said, “With an apple I will astonish Paris.” His beautiful still lifes did exactly that, and they continue to astonish around the world today. Not every artist has that lofty goal. The need to make art is what motivates them, but there is no question that being able to evoke an emotion from the viewer is a wonderful bonus. Please visit Art Presence Art Center where, who knows, you might be astonished! ~Anne Brooke, Director, Art Presence Art Center.