Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Art by the Sea reception August 7

By Covid-19
World Link
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArt by the Sea Gallery and Studio invites the community to attend a reception on Saturday, August 7, from 2-4 p.m. to view the woodwork of Featured Artist Stephen Yates, and the new members’ show, “Textures.” Yates has been a gallery member for a number of years and produces stunning one-of-a-kind tables, cheese boards and bowls as well as an occasional painting in resin. Members will be showing works that feature a variety of interpretations of ‘textures’ in various mediums.

theworldlink.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Yates
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Art News#Gallery#By The Sea#Featured Artist#Old
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Easton, MDchestertownspy.org

Academy Art Museum Announces August Exhibitions

The Academy Art Museum in Easton is excited to open two new exhibitions on August 6 with an opening reception beginning at 5:30 p.m. coinciding with Easton’s First Friday events. Both exhibitions will be available for viewing through October 3, 2021. Close Introspection: From Picasso to Kusama, featuring works by...
El Segundo, CAelsegundorecparks.org

Art + Dine Summer Series August 2021

The City of El Segundo Community Services Department invites you to visit the 200 block of Richmond Street in Downtown El Segundo starting Friday, August 6 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., and every Friday during August 2021 to experience Art + Dine: A Friday Evening Series. Each Friday two artists will set up a "studio" for diners to watch as they create art of the spot.
Sheridan, WYSheridan Media

Public Reception at SAGE for Functional Art Exhibit

SAGE Community Arts in downtown Sheridan will be hosting a public reception Thursday from 5 to 7 pm to celebrate the exhibition “By Western Hands: Handcrafted Functional Art.” The exhibition features pieces by 15 artists from across the region. By Western Hands is an association of artisans who handcraft the finest functional art in America, preserving the legacy of Western design. Some of the pieces in the exhibition at SAGE will include techniques such as marquetry, carving, metalsmithing, leatherwork, woven basketry, engraving, embroidery, beadwork, and more.
Deming, NMDeming Headlight

Follow the natural elements to the Deming Art Center in August

DEMING – Follow the elements to the Deming Art Center in August. The Deming Art Council will host its annual "Air, Earth, Wind & Fire" art show at the Deming Art Center, 100 S. Gold Street. The four natural elements make for one the DAC's more creative and imaginative shows...
Jacksonville, ORjacksonvillereview.com

State of the Art Presence August 2021 – by Hannah West

Paul Cezanne, a Master during the Post-Impressionism era, said, “With an apple I will astonish Paris.” His beautiful still lifes did exactly that, and they continue to astonish around the world today. Not every artist has that lofty goal. The need to make art is what motivates them, but there is no question that being able to evoke an emotion from the viewer is a wonderful bonus. Please visit Art Presence Art Center where, who knows, you might be astonished! ~Anne Brooke, Director, Art Presence Art Center.
Westerly, RIWesterly Sun

Watch Hill Art Show opens Sunday with reception

WESTERLY — The Watch Hill Improvement Society will host its annual art show in the Undercroft of the Watch Hill Chapel next week with an opening reception scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 1, beginning at 5:30 p.m. More than 30 local artists are participating in this year's show, which includes many...
Joseph, ORwallowa.com

Art, flowers, wine focus of August evening

JOSEPH — An in-person course exploring the connection of art and flower design — while drinking wine — will take place at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture in Joseph in August. Preregistration is required by Aug. 18. The class, which costs $45, will run from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Aug....
Sheridan, WYSheridan Media

Ucross to Hold Artist Reception

On Friday, July 30th, The Ucross Foundation will be hosting an artist reception, the first such event in over a year. “All of us at Ucross look forward to hosting our first in-person gallery event since 2019,” said Ucross President and Executive Director Sharon Dynak. “We are honored to present work by this trio of distinguished artists and to welcome back everyone in the community.”
Ludington, MIshorelinemedia.net

LACA August exhibits open Sept. 6 with public artist reception

LACA August exhibits open Sept. 6 with public artist reception. The Ludington Area Center for the Arts will host a public artist reception Friday, Aug. 6 celebrating the center’s August exhibits in both the main gallery and the performance hall lobby gallery. The reception is free and open to the public and will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Face masks are currently not required at the art center, but they are highly encouraged.
Manchester-by-the-sea, MAGloucester Daily Times

Art, food and music at Festival by the Sea this Saturday

MANCHESTER — Festival by the Sea, Manchester's annual summer arts and food extravaganza, will make a full return this Saturday, Aug. 7. The Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce event will feature handmade artwork for sale, fresh food and live music all throughout downtown from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. And a free shuttle service will run between downtown and Manchester Essex Regional High School, 36 Lincoln St., where patrons may park for free.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Lenny Schumacher

Kindling Arts Festival 2021 To Be Held in August

NASHVILLE, TN – August 2021 marks the come back of the unique Kindling Arts Festival. The festival will take place on August 25-28. The festival returns with the same mission: to empower diverse local performers. They provide performers with the space and supporting resources to take risks and explore creativity. The dates for this year's Festival are Wednesday, August 25, Saturday, August 28, with performances in the evenings of Wednesday, Friday and all-day Saturday.
Escondido, CAthevistapress.com

Escondido Art Association Artists’ Reception

Escondido, CA — EAA Artists’ Reception –The public is invited to the monthly Escondido Art Association artists’ reception held at the Artists Gallery at 121 W. Grand Avenue, Escondido, on Saturday, August 14, 2021 from 4pm until 6:30pm. Come on by the gallery, meet the artists, and enjoy complimentary refreshments.
Langley, WAwhidbeylocal.com

Whidbey Art Gallery August 2021

Whidbey Art Gallery in Langley is happy to announce that we are now open every day from 10-5. Come see all the wonderful work. We’ve been very busy!. Art Walk will be on Saturday August 5 from 5-7. Come visit the artists and listen to live music in Frick Lane.
Green River, WYsweetwaternow.com

Art on the Green Returns to Island Pavilion on August 20

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Arts Council and the City of Green Parks and Recreation Department are excited to host the 16th annual Art on the Green 24 hour live art competition. Professional and amateur artists from around the region compete in 2D and 3D categories and have 24...
Pendleton, INAnderson Herald Bulletin

Pendleton Art Society hosts classes in August

PENDLETON — The Pendleton Artists Society at Gallery 119, 119 W. State St., will host the following art classes for August. Registration for classes may be made at Gallery 119 or by phone at 765-778-0986 during regular business hours, Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Online registrations...
Tullahoma, TNTullahoma News

Arts Center hosts ‘Appreciation of Photography’ exhibit for August

For the month of August, the Tullahoma Fine Arts Center will be hosting “An Appreciation of Photography” exhibit. The art center will hold a reception for the grand opening from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday Aug. 7. The exhibit will run from Aug. 7 to Aug. 28. Tickets for admission to the exhibit are $5 for non-members and free for members. Tickets can be purchased online at www.tullahomaart.org or by visiting the Tullahoma Fine Arts Center.
Fredericksburg, TXFredericksburg Standard

August arts displayed for First Friday Art Walk

First Friday Art Walk Fredericksburg will be celebrated on Friday, Aug. 6, with demonstrations, art talks, receptions, visits with artists and more at several local galleries. For more information on First Friday Art Walk and the latest news from participating galleries, visit https://firstfridayartwalkfbg.com/. Participating galleries will be flying the Art...
Visual Artparadisenewsfl.com

August/September Art & Theater News

Scott Bolendz is a photographer of dark natural environments. This exhibition brings together two related bodies of his award-winning work. Against the Sea is a series of elegiac, meditative studies of time-sculpted trees succumbing to the eternal surf, a series Bolendz began as his father succumbed to Parkinson’s Disease. These images give photographic form to a search for solace, understanding, and acceptance during a period of great personal loss.
Museumssmilepolitely.com

Move with Art at Krannert Art Museum begins August 20th

Krannert Art Museum and yoga instructor Jodi Adams are taking KAM's free yoga session up a notch by incorporating art appreciation into the practice. Move with Art will begin each session with a prompt or question inspired by a work of art in the museum. The artwork will change each month, but prompts will change week to week.
Park City, UTPosted by
KPCW

Kimball Arts Fest Parking, August 6-8

Kimball Arts Fest FREE and PAID Parking -Fri., August 6-Sun., August 8.:FREE Parking & FREE Transit to Old Town (Masks Required on transit.)Ecker Hill Park-and-Ride; Homestake Lot; Sandridge Lots; Park City School District Kearns Boulevard;Park City Mountain Resort; Deer Valley Resort Shuttle: Sat., 9am-3pm and Sun., August 8, 9am -6pmPAID Parking at China Bridge --First hour is free. Friday: Free until 5:00pm; $3.00/hour after with max of $18.00. Saturday: $5.00/hour, 9:00am-5:00pm. After 5:00, $3.00/hour, max of $18.00. Sunday: $5.00/hour, 9:00am-5:00pm. After 5:00, $3.00/hour, max of $18.00.

Comments / 0

Community Policy