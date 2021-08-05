Mechanical issues strike again for Odorizzi

Odorizzi (4-5) allowed three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out three over 5.1 innings to pick up the win over Seattle on Wednesday. After a scoreless first inning, the Astros scored in each of the next five frames to give Odorizzi an 8-0 cushion, which turned out to be enough to survive the starter's third trip through the Mariners lineup. Seattle crushed a pair home runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, including a two-run blast from old friend Abraham Toro, the former Astro who also homered against his former club Tuesday, the same day he was traded to Seattle. Batters are now 10-for-22 when facing Odorizzi for a third time in a game, per Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle. Odorizzi's turn in the rotation comes due next Wednesday on the road against the Dodgers.