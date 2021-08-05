Cancel
MLB

Mechanical issues strike again for Odorizzi

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES -- One of the reasons the Astros didn’t make a move to acquire a starting pitcher at the Trade Deadline is that they were content with their depth. That’s fair, considering Houston entered Wednesday ranked second in the American League in starters’ ERA and innings pitched. The Astros...

