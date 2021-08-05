Cancel
Basketball

Joe Ingles scores 9 points for Australia in semifinal loss to USA

NBA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustralia's pursuit for their first Olympic medal in men's basketball will continue after falling to Team USA in Tokyo to Kevin Durant & company despite holding a 15-point lead in the first half. Jazz swingman Joe Ingles had 9 points in his 28 minute stint for the Boomers, hitting two...

NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Warriors would love to trade for Joe Ingles, but there’s a catch

The Golden State Warriors are desperately hoping to upgrade their roster with veteran talent in free agency. The Warriors have missed on some targets, but they did get Otto Porter Jr. and are hoping to get Patty Mills. Another veteran the Dubs would like to get their hands on is Mills’ Aussie teammate, Joe Ingles, if he’s actually available in a trade from the Utah Jazz.
NBAbasketballinsiders.com

NBA Trade Rumors: Jazz considering trade offers for Bojan Bogdanovic, Joe Ingles, Royce O’Neale, and No. 30 pick of the 2021 NBA Draft

Per one interesting announcement from Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer, the Utah Jazz are open to trading forward Bojan Bogdanovic, forward-guard Joe Ingles, small forward Royce O’Neale, and the No. 30 pick of the 2021 NBA Draft. Fischer stated, “The Utah Jazz are known to be one of the few teams actually searching to move playoff-tested talent. Retaining Mike Conley is an offseason priority, sources said, and the Jazz have held numerous discussions with teams around the league about offloading salary to create for Conley in free agency.” Point guard Mike Conley is set to become a free agent this offseason. Though, general manager Justin Zanik will aim to re-sign the 33-year-old guard in the coming weeks. Conley earned $34.5 million in the 2020-21 season.
NBAESPN

Josh Giddey set for massive future after NBA draft, Joe Ingles says

Don't call him a mentor - Joe Ingles says that would be selling Josh Giddey's smarts short. Instead they're just a couple of mates, representing the Boomers' present and future hopes, staying in touch before the 18-year-old Giddey begins his NBA journey. The 200cm-tall point guard will learn his fate...
NBAbasketballnews.com

Report: Jazz make Joe Ingles, Bojan Bogdanovic available in trade talks

Report: League personnel most often mention Joe Ingles as the Jazz wing to watch, and Bojan Bogdanovic and Royce O'Neale are also considered available for trade as Utah narrows its focus towards building a contender around Donovan Mitchell. The Jazz are also open to discuss trading their No. 30 pick, sources said.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Utah Jazz: 2 players fuel hope by leaving Tokyo as decorated Olympians

It was a historic and successful Olympic run for a couple of Utah Jazz gems. Although the 2020-21 NBA season didn’t end the way the Utah Jazz would’ve liked, a few Jazz players spent no time sulking in the disappointment but rather pushed it to the side for the opportunity to bring their country national glory. Rudy Gobert and Joe Ingles made not only their countries but Utah fans proud by securing medals during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Joe Ingles is a pipe dream for the Golden State Warriors

The Utah Jazz have emerged as potential trade partners for the Golden State Warriors, and shooting guard Joe Ingles may be the player the Dubs set their sights on. For now, it seems more like a pipe dream than a realistic option. Apparently, the Jazz could be open to dealing...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Utah Jazz: Owner drops hint about future of Joe Ingles

Evidence suggests that Utah Jazz treasure Joe Ingles is not going anywhere. Except for a few outliers, Utah Jazz fans adore Joe Ingles. So as rumors began swirling last week about his potential availability for a trade this offseason, countless folks noted on social media just how teary-eyed they would be to see the franchise part ways with the reliable backup guard.
Basketballchatsports.com

Joe Ingles, Boomers win first ever Olympic medal in men's basketball

Utah Jazz 3-point leader Joe Ingles and the Australian men's national team got their first ever medal in the Olympic games with a bronze finish against Luka Doncic and the Slovenain squad. This was Joe's fourth Olympic games. Joe was pivotal in the win, scoring 16 points and hitting four...
NBAkslsports.com

Ingles And Exum Win Bronze With Big Second Half Performances

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Joe Ingles made history as he helped lead the Australian Men’s National Team to their first bronze medal at the Olympic games. Ingles scored 16 points, grabbed nine rebounds, and handed out four assists while Brooklyn Nets guard Patty Mills scored a game-high 42 points on 15-31 shooting to hand the Boomers the 107-93 victory over Slovenia.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.
NBAYardbarker

Dame Lillard responds to getting benched by Gregg Popovich

Damian Lillard is known as one of the NBA’s most clutch players. He is so effective at the end of games, in fact, that the closing moments of outings have become known as Dame Time. Unfortunately for him, Lillard hasn’t had the opportunity to showcase that portion of his game...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Just Signed Another Key Free Agent

The Los Angeles Lakers have already unleashed a slew of offseason moves ahead of the 2021-22 season. And on Tuesday afternoon, the 2020 NBA champs added another free-agent addition to the list. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnaroski, the Lakers have signed former Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn to...
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Dennis Schroder's Free Agency Takes A Turn For The Worse

When the Los Angeles Lakers picked up Dennis Schroder last season, many fans saw this as the perfect opportunity to improve. Schroder was brought in as a replacement for Rajon Rondo, and the expectation was that Schroder would take the Lakers to the next level on offense. Unfortunately, that didn't happen as Schroder largely struggled throughout the season, especially during the playoffs where the Lakers were eliminated by the Phoenix Suns.

