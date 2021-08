Northern Arizona graduate Brooke Andersen reached the the women's hammer throw final at Tokyo 2020 with a 74-meter mark in the preliminary round. Heat A began at 5:10 p.m. MST on Saturday from Olympic Stadium in Tokyo. Andersen was one of 35 throwers, dispersed in two separate heats, attempting to qualify for the finals set to take place Tuesday. To advance to the medal round, Andersen needed to at least 73.50 meters or be one of the top 12 scorers if not enough athletes threw that distance.