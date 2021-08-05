Cancel
Tecia Torres displays her hand speed ahead of UFC 265 | Video

By MMAWeekly.com Staff
MMAWeekly.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo. 10 ranked women’s strawwegiht Tecia Torres faces no. 12 ranked Angela Hill in a rematch on the UFC 265: Lewis vs. Gane main card on Saturday. Before heading to Houston to compete in Toyota Center, Torres got in her final training sessions. Check out the “Tiny Tornado’s” hand speed.

