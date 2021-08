Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,277 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.