Hemet, CA

Earthquake: Magnitude 3.5 quake felt in Hemet, Calif.

By Quakebot
Posted by 
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago
A magnitude 3.5 earthquake was reported late Wednesday night in Hemet, Calif. (U.S. Geological Survey)

A magnitude 3.5 earthquake was reported at 11:51 p.m. Wednesday in Hemet, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred one mile from San Jacinto and East Hemet, three miles from Valle Vista and five miles from Beaumont.

In the past 10 days, there has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three year data sample.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 11.0 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

Are you ready for when the Big One hits? Get ready for the next big earthquake by signing up for our Unshaken newsletter, which breaks down emergency preparedness into bite-sized steps over six weeks. Learn more about earthquake kits, which apps you need, Lucy Jones’ most important advice and more at latimes.com/Unshaken.

This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you’re interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions.

Copyright © 1881-2021. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

