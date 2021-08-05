Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Glencore to return $2.8 billion to shareholders after record first half

By Syndicated Content
whtc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – Glencore will return $2.8 billion to shareholders after soaring commodity prices helped the mining and trading company to a record performance for the first six months of the year, it said on Thursday. The London-listed company’s first-half adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose...

whtc.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commodity Prices#Mining Equipment#Reuters#Ebitda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Economyworldoil.com

Saudi Aramco sees highest quarterly profit since 2018

(Bloomberg) --Saudi Aramco followed its Big Oil competitors with bumper earnings, boosted by a recovery in oil and chemical prices. The world’s biggest energy company made net profit of 95.5 billion riyals ($25.5 billion) in the second quarter, the highest level since the end of 2018. Free cash flow rose to $22.6 billion, above the state-controlled firm’s quarterly dividend of $18.8 billion for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Financial Reportswtvbam.com

Shares in M&A candidates BPER, Banco BPM soar after strong Q2 profits

MILAN (Reuters) – Shares in Italian mid-sized banks BPER and Banco BPM, widely tipped to take part in the sector’s ongoing consolidation, soared on Friday after a strong reporting season for the country’s lenders. All major Italian banks beat market expectations for second quarter profits this week, helped like other...
Financial Reportswhtc.com

Berkshire Hathaway operating profit rises 21%

(Reuters) – Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday reported improved quarterly operating results, as the conglomerate controlled by billionaire Warren Buffett showed signs of recovery from the depths of the coronavirus pandemic. Second-quarter operating profit rose 21% to $6.69 billion from $5.51 billion a year earlier. Net income, including gains from...
Financial Reportsmining.com

Sibanye-Stillwater expects big jump in first-half profits

South African miner Sibanye-Stillwater said on Thursday it expected half-year earnings to rise by more than 138%, driven by higher production that followed a covid-19 lockdown and higher metals prices. Headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in South Africa, are expected to rise to between 835 South African...
Financial Reportskfgo.com

ING bank reports better than expected $2.5 billion Q2 pretax profit

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – ING Groep NV, the Netherlands’ largest financial services group, reported on Friday a better than expected second quarter pretax profit of 2.07 billion euros ($2.45 billion) amid growing fee income, and as it reversed some provisions for bad loans taken amid the coronavirus pandemic. Analysts had forecast...
Industrydallassun.com

Glencore cashes in on commodities boom with record profit

Glencore is cashing in on high prices due to the commodity boom, and this could dramatically increase returns to shareholders. However, its payouts remain well below mining rivals like Rio Tinto and Anglo American, which last week announced a combined $13.2 billion in shareholder returns. Miners benefitted from surging prices...
Financial ReportsPosted by
WWD

Beiersdorf Returns to Pre-pandemic Sales Level in First Half

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — Beiersdorf AG’s first-half sales in 2021 outpaced financial analysts’ expectations and helped propel the group past pre-pandemic levels in the period. The German maker of Nivea, La Prairie and Eucerin products reported Thursday that sales in the six months ended June 30 grew 12.3 percent in reported terms and 16.2 percent on a like-for-like basis to 3.87 billion euros, spurred by the consumer segment’s business.More from WWDTop Five Men’s Fashion Trends From Spring 2022 Analysts expected the company’s organic growth to be 14 percent. Positive effects on the earnings before interest and taxes margin,...
Industrymining.com

Nornickel triples earnings as metals prices offset output dip

Russia’s Nornickel reported a tripling of first-half core earnings to $5.7 billion, with higher global metals prices and low-base effect offsetting reduced nickel and copper output. Nornickel, the world’s largest producer of palladium and a leading producer of nickel, was hit by lower output at two of its Arctic mines...
Financial Reportsdcvelocity.com

Record performance for GEODIS in the first half of 2021

Levallois, Perret (August 3, 2021) - "In a still uncertain economic environment, GEODIS has confirmed its ability to generate profitable growth, with a revenue up 21% and EBITDA up 60%. These solid results support our ability to invest in growth while investing in the ecological transition of all our activities. Our good performance has enabled us to strengthen our investments in the company's digital transformation and to self-finance our latest acquisition, PEKAES, a leading distribution network in Poland, a strategic country for GEODIS. These solid results are in line with the "Ambition 2023" strategic plan, which aims to achieve growth for the Group at least equal to that of the global logistics market over the period, and to accelerate the conversion of this growth into earnings," explains Marie-Christine Lombard, Chairman of GEODIS' Executive Board.
Financial ReportsDetroit News

GM reports record first-half earnings, ups full-year guidance

Detroit — General Motors Co. made $2.8 billion in net income on revenue of $34.2 billion in the second quarter this year amid roaring demand and a global semiconductor shortage that has cut deep into inventories. The Detroit automaker reported record pre-tax profit of $4.1 billion in the second quarter...
Energy IndustryRenewableEnergyWorld.com

First half of 2021 sees record investment in renewable energy

More money was invested in renewable energy in the first six months of 2021 than the first half of any other year, according to tracking by BloombergNEF. But analysts still say “immediate” funding is needed to reach global net-zero emissions goals. Globally, $174 billion of new investment was made in...
Economygmauthority.com

GM Q2 2021 Earnings: $2.8 Billion Income On $34.2 Billion Revenue

General Motors Company reported its second quarter 2021 financial results today. GM Q2 2021 earnings are headlined by $2.8 billion in income on $34.2 billion in revenue. Compared to the second quarter of 2020, the results represent a 450 percent jump in income and a 103 percent growth in revenue.
Financial Reportsnnbw.com

Plumas Bancorp reports record quarterly, first-half earnings

Plumas Bancorp on July 21 announced second quarter earnings of $4.5 million or $0.86 per share, an increase of $1.3 million from $3.2 million or $0.62 per share during the second quarter of 2020. Diluted earnings per share increased to $0.85 per share during the three months ended June 30,...
EconomyBMW BLOG

BMW sets new sales record over the first half of 2021

BMW managed to increase its sales significantly over the course of the first half of 2021, not just compared to the pandemic-stricken 2020 but also compared to 2019. Sales went up by nearly 40 percent and turned the first six months of this year into the best ever for BMW, beating the record previously set in 2019.
Financial ReportsShareCast

XP Power order intake reaches record in first half

The FTSE 250 company said that growth was driven by continued strength in the semiconductor manufacturing equipment sector and a recovery in industrial technology, offset by an expected normalisation in healthcare after an “exceptional” Covid-19-related performance in 2020. It said it was entering the second half with a record order...

Comments / 0

Community Policy