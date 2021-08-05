Nearly half of Sacramento homeowners are now ‘equity rich.’ Here’s what that means
Nearly half of Sacramento-area homeowners are now considered “equity rich,” thanks in good part to dramatic home price escalation before and during the COVID-19 pandemic. A national study released today found that 47% of homeowners with mortgages in the four-county capital region currently own homes that are now worth more than twice their mortgage balance, according to ATTOM Data Solutions, a national real estate analyst. (Another estimated 20% of California homeowners are mortgage-free.)www.sacbee.com
Comments / 0