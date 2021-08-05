Nintendo sold 4.45 mln Switch units in Q1

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net buyers Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares slid on Friday, with tech stocks leading the declines, as worries about the Delta variant across the region dented investors' sentiment. The won was flat, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The KOSPI fell 13.17 points, or 0.40%, to 3,262.96 by 0227 GMT. The index, however, is set for a near-2% weekly gain, snapping two straight weeks of losses. ** Technology giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix fell 0.85% and 1.67%, respectively. Battery maker LG Chem fell 1.63%, while internet giant Naver also slipped 0.23%. ** South Korea will extend its social-distancing curbs by two weeks as daily infections continued to hover near record figures, while Sydney, Australia's largest city, continued to report record cases despite weeks-long lockdown. ** Digital lender Kakao Bank Corp made a stunning debut on Friday, surging 65% from its IPO price, to become South Korea's biggest financial services firm by market value. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 255.1 billion won ($223.23 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,143.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , nearly unchanged from its previous close. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,142.9 per dollar, unchanged from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,143.1. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.04 point to 110.27. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.7 basis points to 1.431%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.4 basis points to 1.892%. ($1 = 1,142.7500 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Uttaresh.V)