Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Nintendo sold 4.45 mln Switch units in Q1

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

TOKYO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nintendo Co Ltd on Thursday said it sold 4.45 million units of its Switch console in the April-June quarter, down from 5.7 million a year earlier, in a sign that demand for the hit device may be fading in its fifth year on the market.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

156K+
Followers
189K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mln#Fifth Year#Tokyo#Nintendo Co Ltd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
SportsPosted by
Reuters

FACTBOX-Five financial implications of the Olympics

(Reuters) - The close of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics does not mean the end of financial questions surrounding an event that went ahead without spectators and cost more than twice as much to host as initially planned. BUDGET. The bill for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics is expected to be...
Video Gamespurenintendo.com

Review: Haven Park (Nintendo Switch)

To give credit where credit’s due, Haven Park makes no secret of its inspiration sources. It cites both A Short Hike (one of my favorites) and Animal Crossing. Haven Park gamely invites comparisons, but the results are decidedly mixed. The plot here has you playing as a young bird (Flint)...
Video Gameszeldadungeon.net

Nintendo Profits Remain Strong as Breath of the Wild Surpasses 23 Million Units Sold

On August 5th, Nintendo released its first financial quarter data for 2021. While profits are down compared to Q1 during last year’s stay-at-home-order entertainment boom, the company remains on track to meet profit projections by the end of this fiscal year. Some of this Q1 profit can be attributed to continued sales of Breath of the Wild, which remains among Nintendo’s top selling titles. And it is expected that Skyward Sword HD’s sales will help keep profits on track heading into the next quarter.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

South Korea's Kakao Bank shares debut 38% above IPO price

SEOUL, Aug 6 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Kakao Bank Corp saw its stock debut on Friday at 38% above its initial public offering (IPO) price, amid growth expectations for the digital bank’s planned mobile mortgage business and other offerings. (Reporting by Joyce Lee, Jihoon Lee and Heekyong Yang; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

S.Korea stocks fall on virus woes, but gain for week

SEOUL, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares closed lower on Friday, weighed down by worries over the Delta coronavirus variant and its impact across the region, while digital lender Kakao Bank surged in its market debut. The won gained, while the benchmark bond yield rose.
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

Beyond Meat outlook cautious due to Delta variant, shares fall

(Reuters) - Beyond Meat Inc said on Thursday that restaurants are placing “more conservative” orders for its plant-based burgers due to uncertainty over to the Delta variant of the coronavirus, leading the company to forecast third quarter revenue below estimates. Shares of the California-based company fell nearly 5% in extended...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

MP Materials profit beats expectations on rising rare earths prices

(Reuters) -U.S. rare earths miner MP Materials Corp posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday on rising prices for the minerals used to make high-end electronics and weaponry. Shares rose 5% to $38 in after-hours trading. The company, which relies on China to process rare earths from its California mine,...
Marketstrust.org

Bukalapak surges 25% as Indonesia's largest IPO fuels tech excitement

JAKARTA, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Shares in Indonesia's first listed tech unicorn, PT Bukalapak.com soared 25% on their market debut on Friday as investors scrambled to get a piece of the country's fourth-largest e-commerce company in a booming sector. Bukalapak shares closed at 1,060 rupiah ($0.0738) after reaching the 25%...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

S.Korean stocks fall on tech slide, Delta worries; set for weekly gain

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net buyers Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares slid on Friday, with tech stocks leading the declines, as worries about the Delta variant across the region dented investors' sentiment. The won was flat, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The KOSPI fell 13.17 points, or 0.40%, to 3,262.96 by 0227 GMT. The index, however, is set for a near-2% weekly gain, snapping two straight weeks of losses. ** Technology giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix fell 0.85% and 1.67%, respectively. Battery maker LG Chem fell 1.63%, while internet giant Naver also slipped 0.23%. ** South Korea will extend its social-distancing curbs by two weeks as daily infections continued to hover near record figures, while Sydney, Australia's largest city, continued to report record cases despite weeks-long lockdown. ** Digital lender Kakao Bank Corp made a stunning debut on Friday, surging 65% from its IPO price, to become South Korea's biggest financial services firm by market value. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 255.1 billion won ($223.23 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,143.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , nearly unchanged from its previous close. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,142.9 per dollar, unchanged from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,143.1. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.04 point to 110.27. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.7 basis points to 1.431%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.4 basis points to 1.892%. ($1 = 1,142.7500 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Uttaresh.V)
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

Nintendo reveals the best-selling Nintendo Switch titles so far

Nintendo has released its financial report this morning and provided updated sales figures for its biggest software titles on the Nintendo Switch platform. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remains the best-selling Switch game so far with a staggering 37 million copies sold. New and existing Switch owners are still clamouring for the game as it shifted an additional 1.69 million copies last quarter. However, the more recent Animal Crossing: New Horizons, is catching up to Mario Kart Deluxe with an all-time total of 33 million copies sold. These two franchises are speeding away from the rest of Nintendo’s library of video games on the Switch system.
Video Gamesnintendowire.com

New Nintendo and Lunchables partnership brings Switch sweepstakes

It’s that time of year again: We’ve already reached August and we’re approaching the back-to-school season, which means it’s time for Nintendo to engage in what seems to have become a yearly partnership with the snack-based brand Lunchables. Following Lunchables promotions of the past couple years, which featured various Nintendo...
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Lunchables & Nintendo want you to win a Switch and games

Nintendo is a brand that exists and likes to have its name slapped on other brands so that both brands can make money. Lunchables is largely the same. As such, Lunchables and Nintendo have partnered to provide you an opportunity to win a Nintendo Switch and associated products by buying specially marked Lunchables products (pictured above). Here’s how to do it, per PR:

Comments / 0

Community Policy