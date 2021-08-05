Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Tesla chair Denholm sells shares worth more than $22 mln

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc chair Robyn Denholm sold more than $22 million worth of shares in the electric-car maker after exercising stock options, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Denholm sold 31,250 shares at weighted average prices ranging from $703 to $726.200 in transactions that took place on Aug. 2, according to the filing from Wednesday.

Denholm, who joined Tesla’s board as an independent director in 2014, replaced Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk as the chair in 2018, fulfilling a demand by the SEC to strip the job from Musk.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

156K+
Followers
189K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Robyn Denholm
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Inc#Mln#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Tesla
Related
Stocksbitcoin.com

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Opposes 'Hasty' Cryptocurrency Regulation

Tesla CEO Elon Musk says there is no crisis that compels hasty cryptocurrency regulation. He agrees with Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong that the U.S. government should not pick winners or losers in cryptocurrency innovation. Elon Musk and Coinbase CEO Agree on Crypto Regulation. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has chimed in...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Tesla Stock Slipped Today

Shares of electric car kingpin Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) hit a bit of a bump in the road today, falling 1.9% through 12:12 p.m. EDT after scoring seven straight days of improved stock prices previously. I see a couple of reasons this might be happening. So what. First and foremost, there was...
Marketsbitcoinist.com

Reddit Moons Now Worth More Than Dogecoin In Impressive Takeover

Reddit Moons’ price has now surpassed the price of Dogecoin. The r/CryptoCurrency subreddit native coin Moons continues to see tremendous growth. Reddit Moons are now worth more than the popular meme coin Dogecoin. r/CryptoCurrency Moons price saw increasing growth following the announcement of a new scaling network by the project devs. Using the Layer 2 solution Arbitrum would help the project to be deployed on the Ethereum Mainnet.
CelebritiesReporter

Rihanna is a billionaire! Celebrities worth more than $1 billion

The richest man on the planet, Bezos is now worth more than $193 billion and if that wasn’t enough, he also made it into space this year, as he joined his crew on his space company Blue Origin’s New Shepherd rocket. Bezos founded Amazon in 1994, but today the e-commerce site is worth a whopping $178.1 billion, per Forbes. After Jeff settled his divorce from wife Mackenzie Scott in 2020, Mackenzie became the richest woman on the planet, as she came away with $68 billion.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

317 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Purchased by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Other large investors have...
StocksNew York Post

Robinhood shares soar more than 20 percent despite a lack of news

Robinhood is starting to behave like a meme stock. Shares of the free stock-trading app popped more than 20 percent Tuesday morning despite a lack of news, befuddling traders and drawing comparisons to the wild movements of shares like GameStop and AMC. The Silicon Valley-based company’s stock on Tuesday surged...
Stocksteslarati.com

Tesla Chairwoman Denholm unloads $22M in stock as Musk’s SEC settlement comes to close

The possibility that CEO Elon Musk could reclaim the position as Chairman of the Tesla Board of Directors looms as his September 2018 settlement with the SEC comes to a close. Less than two months before Musk will become eligible to become Tesla’s Chairman once again, its current Chairwoman, Robyn Denholm, has offloaded over $22 million in $TSLA stock.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Could Tesla's Stock Skyrocket On A Break From This Pattern?

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) will not be present today when President Joe Biden hosts an event with Ford Motors Co (NYSE:F), General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) and Stellantis NV (NYSE:STLA) to focus on a commitment that 50% of all vehicle sales are electric by 2030. With Tesla being a 100% EV manufacturer,...
Marketshypebeast.com

The Most Affordable CryptoPunk is Now Worth More than Six Figures

The 24×24 pixelated avatars are the hottest NFTs on the market. Earlier this month, it was reported that a single Ethereum whale purchased $6 million USD worth of CryptoPunks, around one percent of the entire collection. The move was part of a recent eruption in the market with significant buy-in from influential figures such as Gary Vaynerchuk, DraftKings largest shareholder Shalom Meckenzie, and FaZe Banks.
Carsinsideevs.com

Tesla Now Has More Than 1.25 Million Pre-Orders For The Cybertruck

People are still submitting reservations for the Tesla Cybertruck at a remarkable rate almost two years after the electric pickup’s public unveiling. Last week alone, Tesla has received more than 17,000 orders for the Cybertruck, bringing the total to more than 1.25 million with only months remaining until the start of production. That means that around 250,000 pre-orders have been placed since May 2021, when the reservation spreadsheet exceeded the 1 million-mark.
StocksTelegraph

Amazon shares plunge more than 7pc after disappointing sales results

Amazon entered the post-Jeff Bezos era on Thursday with a leap in profit and sales, despite an end to the coronavirus lockdowns that had turbocharged online shopping. The online shopping giant said revenues had climbed by 27pc in the three months to the end of June to $113bn (£81bn), the third successive quarter revenues had surpassed $100bn. However, shares dropped by more than 7pc in after-hours trading, with the sales figures missing analysts’ expectations and towards the lower end of Amazon’s own guidance.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

SoftBank sells 45 mln shares in Uber - source

July 28 (Reuters) - SoftBank (045340.KQ) is selling about 45 million of its shares in Uber Technologies Inc (UBER.N), a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday. Uber shares were down 4.6% at $44 in extended trading. Any buyer will have a 30-day lockup period, the source said.
MarketsNewsweek

Robinhood to Sell Up to $770M Worth of Shares to Customers Before Going Public

Popular brokerage app Robinhood is taking an unusual step in the stock market, allowing users of the app to buy up to $770 million worth of its IPO shares before going public. The plan also presents risks should investors sell their shares quickly, and typically stock is offered only to institutional investors and company insiders before going public. Robinhood will begin trading on the Nasdaq Thursday under the "HOOD" ticker symbol.

Comments / 0

Community Policy