Agriculture

Overseas Farm Workers Get Free Vaccine

By KentNews
kentnews.online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAgricultural workers who have come to the UK for seasonal work are being given the COVID-19 vaccine for free. NHS staff are being instructed to go out to farms to administer the vaccine to all the workers. It has raised eyebrows among some UK residents who are still waiting for their jab.

#European Union#Farm Workers#Fruit#Nhs#British#Covid#Non Eu
