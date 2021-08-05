IMOTANA custom-made football boots

Create your own calm with the Klipsch T5 II True Wireless ANC earphones. They feature a unique 2-mic design for feedforward and feedback ANC, ensuring noise cancellation. And you can experience true comfort thanks to their Oval Comfort Fit ear tips. In fact, these 6 sizes of ear tips are color-coded, helping you easily choose your ideal fit. Meanwhile, the Bragi Moves technology lets you control these gadgets via head movement. So you can nod or shake your head to accept or decline calls. Moreover, the Dirac HD sound technology optimizes your music by improving clarity, staging, bass, and more. Furthermore, the transparency mode lets outside sound in when you need it. Additionally, 6 beamforming microphones ensure crystal clear calls. Finally, with 7 hours of battery life plus 21 more in the charging case, you really can play all day.