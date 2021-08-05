IMOTANA custom-made football boots
Custom made football boots have previously only been made available to those with deep pockets or football superstars, but now IMOTANA is offering a custom football boot service allowing you to make your perfect tailor-made footwear in your very own design. Simply download the companion application and scan your feet to create a 3D digitised image of both left and right. Then using the 3D configurator choose from more than 4 million different color combinations to create your custom football boot.www.geeky-gadgets.com
