IMOTANA custom-made football boots

By Julian Horsey
Posted by 
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 3 days ago
Custom made football boots have previously only been made available to those with deep pockets or football superstars, but now IMOTANA is offering a custom football boot service allowing you to make your perfect tailor-made footwear in your very own design. Simply download the companion application and scan your feet to create a 3D digitised image of both left and right. Then using the 3D configurator choose from more than 4 million different color combinations to create your custom football boot.

#Football#Boots#Startup#Imotana#3d#Verifyt App#German#Design News
