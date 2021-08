Thousands of EU citizens living in Britain face losing benefits next month if they have not applied for settled status to stay in the UK.Campaigners warn the government decision to cut off European nationals – many of whom remain unaware of the need to apply for settled status after Brexit – could push the vulnerable into destitution.The Independent understands that around 70,000 European citizens in receipt of benefits had not yet applied to the settlement scheme shortly before the deadline at the end of June.An internal Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) letter, seen by The Independent, reveals that...