Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Ciara Skips Chance To Escape, Stays With Injured Ben

By Taylor Hancen Rios
celebratingthesoaps.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDays of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) gets injured while kidnapping Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal). It’s possible he loses control and crashes the limo. Ciara will have the opportunity to escape but instead, stays and tries to help Ben. Days Of Our Lives Spoilers –...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isabel Durant
Person
Ciara
Person
Robert Scott Wilson
Person
Cameron Johnson
Person
Lindsay Arnold
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Days Of Our Lives#Sos#Cin#Nbc
