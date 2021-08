However, we have turned around and showed signs of life again, and at this point in time it looks as if the market is going to continue to stay in the gray box that I have painted on the chart, with the $1790 level underneath offering support, and of course the $1830 level offering resistance. By the end of the day on Friday, we will have gotten through the jobs figure, but ultimately it will be interesting to see whether or not we are still in this consolidation area.