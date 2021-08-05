Glencore to return $2.8 billion to shareholders after record first half

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. reissued a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 345 ($4.51) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 373.33 ($4.88).