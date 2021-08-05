Padres lose late lead vs. Athletics, fall in extras 5-4

The San Diego Padres are happy to see the month of July go by because it wasn't a month to hang their hat on. San Diego finished with an 11-14 record and saw their MVP, Fernando Tatis Jr., hit the Injured List once again with a partially dislocated left shoulder. Chris Paddack also landed on the IL with an oblique strain which he suffered during his between-start bullpen session. The Padres front office didn't acquire any starting pitching before the trade deadline and saw Ryan Weathers and Yu Darvish struggle on the mound over the weekend.