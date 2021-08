The Padres are targeting early August for Lamet's (forearm) return from the 10-day injured list, and he's most likely to work out of the bullpen as a multi-inning reliever upon being activated, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. "At the end of the day, the rotation is some place I want to get back to, but I'm here to help the team. I'm here to help the team win," Lamet said, regarding a potential move to the bullpen. "So, if that's what my role is right now and that's what I need to do to help, of course I'm going to do it."