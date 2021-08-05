Cancel
Wakefield leads Emery to third place finish in golf season opener

castlecountryradio.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Emery Spartans opened the high school golf season with a third-place finish in the first Region 12 meet of the season Wednesday afternoon in Cedar City at Cedar Ridge. Trevin Wakefield shot a team low 83 as the Spartans finished with a 356 overall. Wakefield’s individual performance was enough for him to land a spot inside the top 10 leaderboard.

