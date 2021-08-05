Wakefield leads Emery to third place finish in golf season opener

The Lady Arabians traveled to Deer Creek Golf Course in Clayton for our first golf outing of the season. The weather for the 18 hole Plainfield Invitational couldn’t have been better. The ladies are off to a rough start this season, placing 11th out of 12 teams. I was hoping we would be in the middle of the pack. The course has a lot of water and narrow, tree lined fairways for the girls to contend with. Senior, Grace Wiggins handed in a solid, first round of the season and was low score for the Arabians with an 89. Senior, Kaylee McKenney had some wonderful drives and struggled with her second shot, posting a 103. Senior, Kaitlynn Shamblin, found the back 9 to be tougher than the front and handed in a 108. I did get to watch her play hole #5 perfectly and allow her to circle her birdie on the card.New comer to the team, junior, Zoe Morris, had beautiful drives all day long, but struggled with her irons some. I would say turning in a 111 on her first time out with a new team was pretty good. I think she will get settled in and be a great help to the team. Last but not least, on her first time playing 18 holes, is the one I have nicknamed the machine, Skylar Baldwin. I was very pleased she could step up and play. She was very nervous, but did really well and even had a par on #14. She rounded out the scores for the Arabians with a 121. Good Job Ladies!