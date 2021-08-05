Cancel
Moscow, ID

Leland Complex fires nearing containment; small fire started by lightning on Moscow Mountain

By Staff report
Posted by 
Moscow Pullman Daily News
Moscow Pullman Daily News
 7 days ago

Crews have completed firelines surrounding the Sand Mountain and Johnson Creek fires burning in Latah and Clearwater counties, and continue to make progress toward complete containment, according to a report from the Idaho Department of Lands.

The Sand Mountain fire burning near Laird Park has reached 82 percent containment at about 1,617 acres as of Wednesday morning, while the Johnson Creek fire north of Elk River is about 63 percent contained at 1,327 acres, according to the report. While the fires have been surrounded by fire lines, the report said complete containment has not yet been achieved.

The two are the only active fires in the Leland Complex, which has burned about 3,514 acres to date and is about 76 percent contained. As crews battling the Leland Complex continue to focus on mop-up operations, they have made themselves available to assist in initial attacks on nearby fires started by lightning early Wednesday.

Moscow Fire Chief Brian Nickerson said a fire on Moscow Mountain likely started by lightning early Wednesday burned between 5 and 10 acres Wednesday. Crews with the Idaho Department of Lands and the Moscow Volunteer Fire Department had the fire contained by the afternoon, Nickerson said, and crews will continue mop-up procedures today.

Brett Bennett, vice president of Bennett Lumber Products Inc., posted images of firefighters working the blaze on his Facebook page Wednesday and indicated the fire was on land owned by Bennett Lumber, which owns almost half of the timberland on the mountain.

Bennett indicated on Facebook the fire was on the north side of Foothill Road near the top of the ridge.

