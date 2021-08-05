Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Worst-Case Scenario: Firms wrestle with supply bottlenecks

By PAUL WISEMAN
Connecticut Post
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Toy maker Eric Poses created a card game last year he called The Worst-Case Scenario, a wry reference to the way the coronavirus had upended normal life. In a twist that Poses never could have predicted, his game itself would become caught up in the latest fallout from the health crisis: a backlogged global supply chain that has delayed shipments around the world and sent freight costs rocketing.

www.ctpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#South China#Ap#Target#American#Covid#Chinese#Muslims#King Spalding#Almonty Industries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Japan
Country
China
Related
BusinessForexTV.com

Dollar Firms As Strong U.S. Jobs Data Raises Fed Tapering Hopes

The U.S. dollar spiked higher against its major counterparts in the European session on Friday, as the nation’s job growth exceeded forecasts in July, intensifying hopes for a reduction in bond purchases by the Federal Reserve in the near future. Data from the Labor Department showed that U.S. employment soared...
BusinessConnecticut Post

U.S. economy adds 943,000 jobs in July amid recovery in labor market

The U.S. economy added 943,000 jobs in July as hiring surged and employers raised wages to lure workers. It marked the second straight month of impressive growth as the country's recovery sped up amid widespread availability of vaccines. But the renewed strength of the coronavirus in late July and early...
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Russia Second Among Foreign Oil Suppliers to USA

(Bloomberg) -- Russia is supplying more oil to the U.S. than any other foreign producer aside from Canada as American refiners scour the globe for gasoline-rich feedstocks to feed surging motor-fuel demand. U.S. imports of crude and refined petroleum products from its former Cold War adversary surged 23% in May...
EconomyPosted by
Times Leader

US likely enjoyed hiring spree in July as economy rebounds

WASHINGTON (AP) — Despite an uptick in COVID-19 cases and a shortage of available workers, the U.S. economy likely enjoyed a burst of job growth last month as it bounced back with surprising vigor from last year’s coronavirus shutdown. The Labor Department’s July jobs report Friday is expected to show...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Wheat firms as global supply concerns mount

CANBERRA, Aug 4 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures edged higher on Wednesday as concerns about supplies in the United States and the Black Sea region underpinned prices. * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.2% at $7.26 a bushel by 0148 GMT, having closed down 0.7% on Tuesday.
RetailLas Vegas Herald

Craft Tools and Supplies Market Growth Scenario 2026 |Societe BIC, Pilot-Pen, Kokuyo Camlin

The latest survey report released by HTF MI on Global Craft Tools and Supplies Market helps in identifying and tracking major & emerging players in the market and their portfolios, to enhance decision making and create effective strategies to gain edge over competition. Some of the players surveyed in research coverage of Craft Tools and Supplies market study are Crayola, FILA Group, Office Depot, Newell Brands, Staples Inc, Shanghai M&G Stationery, Faber-Castell, Societe BIC, Pilot-Pen, Kokuyo Camlin, Pentel, Fiskars, Pelikan Holding, Mundial SA, Beifa Group, Westcott.
Economydallassun.com

U.S. economy grows at annualized 6.5 pct in Q2 amid supply bottlenecks

WASHINGTON, July 29 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. economy grew at a lower-than-anticipated annual rate of 6.5 percent in the second quarter, marking the return to an above pre-pandemic level of overall economic activity, the U.S. Commerce Department reported Thursday. However, the 6.5 percent gain was considerably less than the 8.4-percent...
Economyactionforex.com

Germany Ifo dropped to 100.8, supply bottlenecks and infections weigh

Germany Ifo Business Climate dropped to 100.8 pts in July, down slightly from 101.7, below expectation of 102.1. Current Assessment index rose to 100.4, up from 99.7. Expectations index dropped to 101.2, down from 103.7. Looking at some details, manufacturing index dropped from 28.5 to 27.4. Services dropped from 28.5...
U.S. Politicsalbuquerqueexpress.com

U.S. trade deficit surges to record high in June

WASHINGTON, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. trade deficit widened by 6.7 percent to a record high of 75.7 billion U.S. dollars in June as the gain in imports outpaced exports, the U.S. Commerce Department reported on Thursday. U.S. exports rose by 0.6 percent to 207.7 billion dollars in June...
U.S. PoliticsWashington Examiner

Why isn't the government telling us about Chinese nuclear weapons?

The U.S. government used to keep the public apprised of threats to national security. Recall, for example, when President John F. Kennedy went on national TV to inform the public about Soviet missiles in Cuba. Such news was never welcome, but the public appreciated knowing the hard truths. Today, it...
Economykitco.com

U.S. reports robust job growth, strong wage gains

WASHINGTON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - U.S. job growth powered ahead and the unemployment rate fell in July amid demand for workers in the labor-intensive services sector, quashing fears of a hiring slowdown and suggesting the economy began the second half of the year with strong momentum. The Labor Department's closely...
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat firm on supply concerns, steady demand

* Wheat back near 3-month top after easing on Tuesday * Northern hemisphere crop concerns, import tenders support wheat * Soybean steady after slide on improved U.S. crop prospects * Corn ticks down as market weighs rain outlook (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Aug 4 (Reuters) - U.S. and European wheat futures rallied on Wednesday to trade near three-month highs, supported by crop concerns in major northern hemisphere production belts and steady demand from importing countries. Chicago soybeans steadied after sharp falls on Tuesday while corn inched down, as the market assessed the chances of beneficial rain in the Midwest in the coming days. Grain markets also looked ahead to next week's U.S. Department of Agriculture monthly supply and demand report for revisions to U.S. corn and soybean yields and world wheat production. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.8% at $7.30-1/4 a bushel by 1219 GMT, to move back towards Monday's near three-month peak. In Europe, benchmark December wheat on Euronext added 0.3% to 230.75 euros ($273.90) a tonne. It touched a three-month top on Tuesday before closing lower. Wheat prices are underpinned by drought damage to spring wheat in North America, reduced forecasts for Russian production and quality concerns surrounding the European Union's harvest. "Some consumers are baulking at higher prices for now. And that has few traders worried perhaps the gains have been too much, too soon," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "We are a little sceptical of that, the market is cutting wheat crop estimates." While Egypt bought only one cargo in a wheat tender on Monday, other importing countries are seeking larger volumes. Turkey provisionally booked 395,000 tonnes of wheat in a tender on Wednesday while Algeria is thought to have booked several cargoes in a tender earlier this week, traders said. Pakistan on Tuesday issued a tender seeking 400,000 tonnes. "The supply in the eight main (wheat) exporting countries will be revised downwards in the next USDA report," consultancy Agritel said, referring to the agency's monthly world outlook on Aug. 12. CBOT soybeans added 0.2% to $13.22-1/2 a bushel while corn inched down 0.2% to $5.50-3/4 a bushel. The corn market was supported by a poor second corn crop in Brazil after drought and frost damage. Prices at 1219 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 730.25 5.75 0.79 640.50 14.01 CBOT corn 550.75 -1.00 -0.18 484.00 13.79 CBOT soy 1322.50 2.75 0.21 1311.00 0.88 Paris wheat Sep 229.00 0.75 0.33 192.50 18.96 Paris maize Aug 300.00 5.00 1.69 219.00 36.99 Paris rape Aug 531.50 3.50 0.66 418.25 27.08 WTI crude oil 69.46 -1.10 -1.56 48.52 43.16 Euro/dlr 1.19 0.00 0.06 1.2100 -1.93 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne ($1 = 0.8425 euros) (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; editing by Barbara Lewis)
Iowa StateDes Moines Business Record

Iowa’s economic growth slows in July as labor shortages and supply chain bottlenecks push confidence lower

Iowa’s economy expanded at a slower rate in July with weaker performances in all categories contained in a monthly survey of supply chain managers released today. According to Creighton University’s Mid American Business Conditions Index, Iowa’s index for July fell to 67.9, down from 69.6 in June, a second consecutive month that it declined.
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

US B-52 bombers attack Taliban gathering in Afghanistan

US B-52 bombers have attacked a Taliban gathering in the city of Sheberghan, capital of Jauzjan province, confirmed Fawad Aman, a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defense. MailOnline reported Saturday that US President Joe Biden has ordered B-52 bombers and AC-130 Specter heavy attack aircraft to attack Taliban positions in Afghanistan, which are advancing on key cities.

Comments / 0

Community Policy