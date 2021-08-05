Cancel
Whitman County, WA

Case against former Whitman County undersheriff will go to trial

Posted by 
Moscow Pullman Daily News
Moscow Pullman Daily News
 3 days ago

The second-degree assault case against the former Whitman County undersheriff accused of injuring a woman during an argument in 2019 will go to trial in October.

Judge Jeff Barkdull denied a motion to dismiss the charge against Ron Rockness on Wednesday in Whitman County Superior Court. The trial is scheduled to take place Oct. 12.

Barkdull, a Lincoln County judge, presided over the hearing and Asotin County Prosecutor Ben Nichols is leading the case to avoid conflicts of interest given Rockness’ history as a Whitman County employee.

Rockness was charged with second-degree assault domestic violence in January 2020 following an incident on Dec. 12, 2019, when he allegedly began arguing with a woman at her residence in Rosalia. During the argument, he allegedly grabbed her purse and the strap became entangled on her finger. The woman stated that is when she sustained a broken finger.

Rockness’ attorney Mark Monson on Wednesday argued that the evidence does not meet the standard of second-degree assault because Rockness did not act recklessly and was not aware of any “substantial or considerable risk” that he would break the alleged victim’s finger by trying to grab her purse.

Monson also said the victim stated she did not believe Rockness intended to injure her finger when he grabbed the purse.

Nichols argued that the woman’s statement is not significant.

“The fact is, he engaged in reckless behavior when he grabbed the purse and twisted it,” Nichols said.

He said a law enforcement officer should have been aware of the injury risk. Nichols said he has statements from police departments about the risk of grabbing a purse and trying to tear it out of someone’s hand when it is strapped to their shoulder or wrist.

Rockness officially retired from the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office in June 2020 after being placed on administrative leave.

Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.

Moscow Pullman Daily News

Moscow Pullman Daily News

#Domestic Violence#Undersheriff#County Judge#Asotin County
