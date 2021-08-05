Deal Digest: Beaver Buys ‘Killer Bee Country’ In Big Week For Midwest Dealmaking.
Iowa – Beaver Broadcasting has filed a $1.5 million deal to buy country “Killer Bee Country 95.9” KILR-FM and “News Talk 1070” KILR in Estherville, IA From Jacobson Broadcasting. The deal also includes the Estherville, IA-licensed translator K247CJ at 97.3 FM which simulcasts KILR. The filing indicates the deal includes a $1.2 million promissory note held by the seller Roger and Barbara Jacobson. Buyer Matt Beaver does not own any other stations.www.insideradio.com
