It’s A Five-Peat For Veritone, Which Sets Another Revenue Record In Second Quarter.

AUDACY reported its second quarter financial results FRIDAY (8/6), and like other radio companies, revenues rebounded sharply on a year-over-year basis from last year's pandemic lows, jumping 73% to $304.5 million and resulting in net income going from a $53.8 million loss to a $1.4 million gain (-40 to 1 cent/basic and diluted share). Spot revenues led the recovery, up 98% to $202.8 million, while digital revenues (including podcasting) rose 41% to $58.4 million. Liquidity increased from $160.2 million at the end of 2020 to $194 million at the end of second quarter, $149.3 million of which is revolving credit and $44.7 million of which is actual cash on hand.