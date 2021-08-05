It’s A Five-Peat For Veritone, Which Sets Another Revenue Record In Second Quarter.
Veritone says its advertising services business, used by podcasters and radio stations, and its ad revenue continued to post growth during the second quarter, and that helped push the artificial intelligence technology and solutions company’s revenue up 45% compared to a year ago. “Q2 was once again exceptional, and we achieved our fifth consecutive quarter of record results,” said CEO Chad Steelberg.www.insideradio.com
