NWSA NEWS CORP. 24.72 -0.13 -0.52%. Robert Thomson, the company's chief executive, said, "Fiscal Year 2021 was the most profitable year since we created the new News Corp in 2013, with revenues rising 4% in the full year and surging by 30% in the fourth quarter." He added, "Profitability improved by 26% for the year, when we had a record number of digital subscriptions, record revenue and profits at Move and record traffic at realtor.com, record profits at HarperCollins and the largest profit at Dow Jones since its acquisition in 2007."