To Be Discovered, Edison’s Tom Webster Says Podcasters Need To Reach Into New Places.
YouTube may be thought of as a video service, but it is where a growing number of people say they turn to hear podcasts. Edison Research’s latest Podcast Consumer Tracker shows nearly one-in-five (18%) of people it surveyed during the second quarter said YouTube is the service they most often use to listen to podcasts. That is nearly as much as Apple Podcasts, which was the pick of 21% of those surveyed, and Spotify, which Edison says now tops Apple with nearly a quarter (24%) of people selecting it as their most-used app. That was a reversal from a year ago when Apple Podcasts was picked by one-in-four people while Spotify was mentioned by 15%.www.insideradio.com
Comments / 0