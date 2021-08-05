Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

To Be Discovered, Edison’s Tom Webster Says Podcasters Need To Reach Into New Places.

insideradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYouTube may be thought of as a video service, but it is where a growing number of people say they turn to hear podcasts. Edison Research’s latest Podcast Consumer Tracker shows nearly one-in-five (18%) of people it surveyed during the second quarter said YouTube is the service they most often use to listen to podcasts. That is nearly as much as Apple Podcasts, which was the pick of 21% of those surveyed, and Spotify, which Edison says now tops Apple with nearly a quarter (24%) of people selecting it as their most-used app. That was a reversal from a year ago when Apple Podcasts was picked by one-in-four people while Spotify was mentioned by 15%.

www.insideradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Podcasters#Podcasting#Edison Research#Podcast Consumer Tracker#Podcast Movement#Npr#Triton Digital#Infinite Dial#Seo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
Related
TechnologyAdWeek

The Keys to Pursuing Reach in Podcasting’s Open Ecosystem

As podcasting matures, it continues adding metrics that advertisers have come to expect on other platforms. In 2021, there are more questions about reach and frequency than ever before, so let’s look at how they apply in podcasting. The challenge of identifying audience. Reach defines the unique audience exposed to...
Petskingsriverlife.com

New Mysteryrat’s Maze Podcast Featuring Killer Clue By Guy Belleranti

Here is your weekly reminder that there are also new articles up on our other website KRL News & Reviews! Every week there will be book reviews and giveaways, plus sometimes pet articles, theatre articles, and more! So don’t miss out-if you read us through a subscription that goes to your email you can sign up over on KRL News & Reviews for the same thing for the articles posted there! In the meantime just hop on over there and see what we have up this week!
NFLCincy Jungle

Orange is the New Black Podcast: What’s Up Doc?

On the latest episode of Orange is the New Black, Ace Boogie & Zim took the airwaves with Pro Football Doc David J. Chao. Cincy Jungle comes loaded with the best Cincinnati Bengals links, news and analysis, and some other stuff. Got a link you think we should check out? Email us at cincyjungle@gmail.com, or find us on Twitter at @CincyJungle and on Facebook at Facebook.com/CincyJungle. If you want to check out our podcasts, including all Orange and Black Insider content, it is available here on CJ, the Stitcher, Spotify, iHeart Radio and Google Play Music apps, our YouTube channel, as well as through Megaphone and, as always, on iTunes! You can tweet us @BengalsOBI or get in touch with us via email at theobinsider@gmail.com.
Cell PhonesMac Observer

Apple Music Now Lets Artists Share Milestones

Apple Music now allows artists to share various metrics and milestones with their fans, Macrumors reported. These include highs and all-time best number of plays, number of Shazams, and whether tracks are feature in ‌curated playlists. The ‌Apple Music‌ for Artists feature generates automatic milestones for artists of all sizes,...
Los Angeles, CAinsideradio.com

The Podcast Academy Plans ‘Bigger And Better’ Ambies In 2022.

The inaugural Awards for Excellence in Audio, otherwise known as The Ambies, attracted more than 600,000 viewers on YouTube and Twitch to its premiere show in May. As The Podcast Academy looks forward to 2022, its goal is to move from a mostly recorded to a mostly live event when the ceremonies are held early next year in Los Angeles.
Internetclevertap.com

This Week In Tech #3: The March Toward Live Video

It’s time for our weekly round-up of the latest tech news, where we cover top stories and must-know announcements within the mobile marketing industry. Let’s get started!. TikTok announced new live video features that bring the hit social media platform in line with other popular live streaming platforms such as Twitch, YouTube Live, and Facebook Live. These new features allow both creators and viewers to set up, schedule, and manage live “events.” Additionally, users get to enjoy picture-in-picture support, host group livestreams with two users, and even host live Q&A sessions that make these events even more interactive.
Cell Phonesosxdaily.com

How to Post Apple Music Lyrics as Instagram Stories

Being able to share your favorite songs with friends via Instagram stories is great, but this is something Apple Music users didn’t get to experience until recently. However, now that Apple has implemented this feature, they’ve done quite a good job with it. Spotify has had the ability to share...
Technologyinsideradio.com

Fireside Ignites At Podcast Movement, Announcing Libsyn Alliance To Bring Creators To Podcasting.

Lots of new products roll out at Podcast Movement, but with the backing of billionaire Mark Cuban the public debut of Fireside is easily the highest-profile production introduction at this year’s conference. Cuban and Fireside CEO Falon Fatemi laid out their plans for their content platform Thursday, and announced an alliance with the podcast hosting company Libsyn as it looks to move beyond being a place where live audio chats are recorded and distributed.
Moviesprovideocoalition.com

“Halston” DP Tim Ives, ASC // Frame & Reference Ep.19

Frame & Reference is a conversation between Cinematographers hosted by DP and PVC Contributing writer Kenny McMillan. Each episode dives into the respective DP’s current and past work, as well as what influences and inspires them. These discussions are an entertaining and informative look in to the world making films through the lens of the people who shoot them. You can listen to Frame & Reference where all the best podcasts are listened to like Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts. Each episode can also be found in video form on YouTube. Follow Frame & Reference on Twitter and Instagram for more content, and check your favorite app every Thursday for new episodes.
Musicinsideradio.com

Public Radio Listener Decline Driven By Music Stations.

An analysis of Nielsen Audio PPM ratings for the top 30 public radio stations based on estimated weekly listeners, comparing totals in June 2021 to June 2016, shows that while listeners to all stations are down 16.5%, those to full-time NPR news/talk stations – which make up the majority of these stations, 18 of the 30 – is off by just 11.8%. In terms of total listeners, the decline for all 30 stations is 2.1 million, while for news/talk stations only it is 967,800.
Internetmakeuseof.com

5 Podcast Hosting Platforms to Kick-Start Your Show

Between conceiving, recording, and editing your podcast, there’s already plenty on your mind when starting a podcast. A podcast hosting platform can take away a lot of this stress by handling the file hosting, downloading, and integration for you, among other features. Whether your podcast is old, new, or nothing...
Bonner County, IDCoeur d'Alene Press

North Idaho Now podcast Episode 54: Headlines from 8/4 thru 8/6

Hecla Mining Company and Mad Bomber Brewing Company. In this episode of the North Idaho Now Podcast, Chanse Watson and Madison Hardy go over the latest news coming out of the Coeur'd Alene/Post Falls Press, the Bonner County Daily Bee, the Bonners Ferry Herald, and the Shoshone News-Press from August 4-6.
CelebritiesPosted by
Deadline

Markie Post Dies: Actress Known For ‘Night Court’, ‘The Fall Guy’ & More Was 70

Markie Post, the actress known for turns in Night Court, The Fall Guy, Hearts Afire and more, died on Saturday, following a three year, ten month battle with cancer. She was 70. Post’s manager, Ellen Lubin Sanitsky, confirmed her passing to Deadline. Born on November 4, 1950 in Palo Alto, California, Post got her start in entertainment by working behind the scenes on game shows, including Split Second, earning an associate producer credit on Alex Trebek’s Double Dare, and appearing before the camera as a card dealer on NBC’s Card Sharks. Her first acting credits came in 1979, with appearances on episodes of CHiPs, Barnaby Jones, The Incredible...
New Haven, CTwomansday.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Star Matt Amodio Breaks His Silence After Being Shamed for ‘Annoying’ Habit

Jeopardy! champion Matt Amodio would like to say something to those who are criticizing him on the show. Currently on an impressive eight game winning streak, the 30-year-old Jeopardy! star has heard about what some online viewers have dubbed his “annoying” habit on the quiz show. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the computer science Ph.D student from New Haven, Connecticut acknowledged that some fans have a problem with him answering “what is” for every subject, even if the correct answer is a person. While Matt didn’t get super into it, he wanted to make one thing clear: He isn’t trying to upset anybody on purpose.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

These MASSIVE 4K TVs are on clearance for next to nothing today

Nothing immerses you in your favorites shows, movies, and games like a big 4K TV screen, and you’ll have your choice of the top brands with these 4K TV deals and Best Buy TV deals happening now. Also, for a limited time, you can save $80 on a 65-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV, or get $50 off a massive, 75-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV. Those are impressive discounts on some of the top 4K TVs. Don’t miss out!

Comments / 0

Community Policy