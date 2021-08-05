Libsyn Says Mobile Downloads In June Were On Par With May.

Players have increasingly accepted the move to digital games. In Sony’s Q1 FY2021 financial results, the console manufacturer confirmed that 71% of PS4 and PS5 software sales were digital download. This number is higher than the overall FY2020 total of 65%, but slightly lower than the 74% measured during the same period last year (Q1 FY2020). Last year’s higher ratio does need to take into account the pandemic as well, which pushed people inside and towards gaming. 71% isn’t far off, however, especially for a period where the pandemic appeared to be getting a little more under control.