Libsyn Says Mobile Downloads In June Were On Par With May.
Mobile listening continued to be strong in June according to the latest data from Libsyn, whose monthly release of how 75,000-hosted shows on its platform performed offers a peek into overall trends. Libsyn says 87.6% of all downloads went directly to a mobile device. That was nearly even with the 87.8% reported for May. Libsyn says 12.1% of the downloads of shows it hosts went to desktop computers during June. And 0.31% of downloads went directly to smart speakers and gaming devices.www.insideradio.com
