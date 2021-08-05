Local NAACP plans webinar about Critical Race Theory
In a response to national attention and local concern about Critical Race Theory, the Hardin County branch of NAACP will conduct an information webinar next week. The session will be offered free beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday. It will address derivations from the original legal intent of CRT authors and explain the theories primary use by universities in the fields of law, psychology and sociology, the local organization’s announcement said.www.thenewsenterprise.com
Comments / 0