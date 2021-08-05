Equity, Incremental Revenue, Beachhead Into Sports Betting Drove Cumulus Deal With WynnBet.

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. WynnBET, the premier mobile sports betting app from Wynn Resorts, the global leader in luxury hospitality, and CUMULUS MEDIA (NASDAQ: CMLS), a leading media, advertising, and marketing services company, announced today the launch of a multi-year, multi-platform partnership which activates CUMULUS MEDIA's ability to reach more than 250 million listeners each month to drive users to the WynnBET app. Under the terms of the deal, WynnBET becomes one of CUMULUS MEDIA's largest advertising and marketing partners.