Equity, Incremental Revenue, Beachhead Into Sports Betting Drove Cumulus Deal With WynnBet.
Provided more color on the multi-platform, multi-year partnership it signed last month with WynnBet, the sports betting app from global casino operator Wynn Resorts. CEO Mary Berner said the marketing and branded content deal will give the sportsbook access to “the entire Cumulus Media ecosystem, using broadcast, podcast, digital, social and on-site activations to reach new users for its app.” The expansive deal also establishes “a strong beachhead” in the fast growing sports betting arena for Cumulus, she added.www.insideradio.com
Comments / 0