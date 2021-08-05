What ‘gateway’ signs do you want to see on Edmonds Hwy 99? Share your ideas by Aug. 15
You can help decide what kind of “gateway” sign goes up on Highway 99 to let people know they have arrived in Edmonds. The city wants your ideas. At a workshop Wednesday night, city Transportation Engineer Bertrand Hauss said this sign project is just a small element of the corridor improvements, which will reflect the successful revitalization that Shoreline completed in its corridor.myedmondsnews.com
