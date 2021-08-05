Alex Yee: 'I didn't feel worthy to stand on the start line'

The vast majority of gymnastics fandom, and the sentient world, is already supportive of Simone Biles’ decision—shocking and sudden though it was at the time—to withdraw from the women’s gymnastics team final (and, later, the all-around final) at the Tokyo Olympics. We’d just watched in real time as Biles lost her orientation midair during her vault—the dreaded “twisties,” when a gymnast suddenly and inexplicably loses the “air awareness” that lets them know where they are in the middle of twisting skills. Her subsequent reasonable decision made a lot of sense to anyone with a functioning human amount of compassion—or, at bare minimum, a willingness to recognize the legitimacy of a fear that you might grievously injure yourself. Even legendary Russian Olympian Svetlana Khorkina, who has in previous years accused Biles of doping and claimed she (Khorkina) could have beaten Biles in her prime (she couldn’t have), went out of her way to have the American’s back.