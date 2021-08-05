Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Alex Yee: 'I didn't feel worthy to stand on the start line'

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of Team GB's stars of the Tokyo Olympics has spoken out about his struggles with self-worth. Triathlete Alex Yee, 23, was selected to compete just a month before the Games began. He'd only competed seven times at this level in his career. He's returned from his first Olympics with...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alistair Brownlee
Person
Jonny Brownlee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#Triathlon#Team Gb#Radio 1 Newsbeat#Olympian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WorldRunnersWorld

Tokyo 2020: Alex Yee wins silver in triathlon

On a bumper day for Team GB, British runner Alex Yee has claimed a silver medal in triathlon. The young athlete from Brockley eventually came runner up to Norway’s Kristian Blummenfelt after leading for much of the 10km run that closes the event. New Zealander Hayden Wilde came in third, while Yee’s fellow Brit Jonny Brownlee, who won silver at Rio 2016, came in fifth.
Worldwashingtonnewsday.com

On his Olympic debut, Alex Yee takes silver in the triathlon for Great Britain.

On his Olympic debut, Alex Yee takes silver in the triathlon for Great Britain. Alex Yee added to Britain’s Olympic triathlon triumph with a silver medal on his debut, finishing second to Norway’s Kristian Blummenfelt. The 23-year-old was hoping to repeat Alistair Brownlee’s feat of three consecutive British victories at...
Premier LeagueWorld Soccer Talk

Wijnaldum didn’t feel ‘Liverpool love’

London (AFP) – Georginio Wijnaldum has said social media abuse was behind his decision to leave Liverpool, explaining he “didn’t feel love” from a section of the club’s support. Wijnaldum — who signed for Paris Saint-Germain after leaving on a free transfer — joined Liverpool in 2016 from Newcastle United.
Sportsolympics.com

Alex Yee - A new face for British triathlon?

Inspired by London 2012, Alex Yee has had a rapid rise from fan to Olympian. Nine years ago he watched as the Brownlee brothers claimed gold and bronze in the men's triathlon. Now Yee has won the silver medal at Tokyo 2020 for Team GB, with two-time Olympic medallist Jonny Brownlee finishing in fifth.
GymnasticsSlate

“I Didn’t Have a Bad Performance & Quit”

The vast majority of gymnastics fandom, and the sentient world, is already supportive of Simone Biles’ decision—shocking and sudden though it was at the time—to withdraw from the women’s gymnastics team final (and, later, the all-around final) at the Tokyo Olympics. We’d just watched in real time as Biles lost her orientation midair during her vault—the dreaded “twisties,” when a gymnast suddenly and inexplicably loses the “air awareness” that lets them know where they are in the middle of twisting skills. Her subsequent reasonable decision made a lot of sense to anyone with a functioning human amount of compassion—or, at bare minimum, a willingness to recognize the legitimacy of a fear that you might grievously injure yourself. Even legendary Russian Olympian Svetlana Khorkina, who has in previous years accused Biles of doping and claimed she (Khorkina) could have beaten Biles in her prime (she couldn’t have), went out of her way to have the American’s back.
Soccersportswar.com

I feel you, did similar.

Reffed a boys HS state semi-final match in June that kicked off at 1PM. My thermometer on the turf read 126 degrees and it was muggy AF. This was before "water breaks" in soccer and we were expected to go the full 40 without a break. At about 25 minutes the ball went out and I told the boys it would take me exactly 90 seconds to retrieve it and put it on the touch line. Said it should be enough time for some water and THEY humped it to the sideline.
FitnessPosted by
CNN

Why I didn't become a gymnastics mom

(CNN) — When my daughter strolled into our bedroom one morning when she was 10 months old, my husband and I knew we were in trouble. Her appearance meant she had climbed out of her crib and opened two closed doors by herself. Soon after she turned 1, she was...
SportsThe Hollywood Gossip

Simone Biles: Listen Up, Losers. I Didn't Quit the Olympics!

Simone Biles is best known for jumping, twisting and tumbling. But the greatest gymnast in United States history has now come out swinging. Earlier this week, Biles withdrew from the team competition at the 2021 Olympics, citing mental health concerns for her surprising choice. "Simone will continue to be evaluated...
Motorsportsmotorsportmagazine.com

Hamilton after racist abuse: 'I didn't feel alone for the first time in my F1 career'

Lewis Hamilton says support he received following the racist abuse that was aimed at him following the British Grand Prix marked a huge step for Formula 1. Following the crash on the first lap with Max Verstappen, Hamilton was subjected to a vast amount of racist comments in the aftermath across social media, which was condemed by F1, the majority of the teams and drivers.
Premier Leaguenewsbrig.com

“There was a moment when I didn’t feel loved”

Georginio Wijnaldum, who left Liverpool for Paris Saint-Germain this summer, has cited social media abuse as one of the primary reasons for him leaving Anfield and joining the Ligue 1 side on a free transfer. In an exclusive interview with the Times (via the Liverpool Echo), Wijnaldum said the fans...
SportsTelegraph

Bicycle golf, beating the boys and surviving a collapsed lung – the making of Laura Kenny, a British sporting great

Sophie Bruton still recalls the day Laura Kenny - or Trott, as she was then - pitched up at Welwyn Wheelers cycling club for the first time. “She must have been around eight, I guess,” says Bruton, who from 1993 until 2007 ran coaching programmes in the velodrome at Gosling Sports Park, Welwyn Garden City, with her late husband, Simon Layfield. Kenny was initially only there because her mum, Glenda, had taken up cycling to lose weight. She suggested that the family joined her, an offer that would go on to change the course of British sporting history.

Comments / 0

Community Policy