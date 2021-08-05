Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Manz AG H1 Profit Rises, Revenues Down

By RTTNews
Business Insider
 15 days ago

(RTTNews) - High tech equipment manufacturer Manz AG (MANZF.PK) Thursday reported a rise in its consolidated net profit for the first half, but revenues slid by 8 percent, due to the interruption of work on the CIGS projects in the Solar segment and lower revenues in the Contract Manufacturing segment.

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Group#Ebitda#Manz Ag#Contract Manufacturing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Lowe's Stock Surged Today

Shares of Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) popped 9.6% on Wednesday after the home improvement retailer delivered solid second-quarter results. Lowe's total sales rose 1% year over year to $27.6 billion. That was above Wall Street's estimates for revenue of $26.9 billion. The better-than-expected performance was driven by robust growth in Lowe's...
Financial Reportstalkbusiness.net

Walmart quarterly net income down 39%, revenue up 2.4%

Walmart reported second-quarter net income of $4.276 billion or $1.52 per share for the period ending July 31. While net income was down 39% year-over-year, the retail giant beat the consensus estimates of $1.57 per share, excluding a 26-cent loss adjustment in the quarter. Earnings-per-share were adjusted downward from $1.78...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Estee Lauder Stock Gains After Q4 Earnings Top Estimates

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 62.1% year-on-year, to $3.94 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $3.75 billion. Sales in the Americas increased 86% Y/Y, Europe, Middle East & Africa rose 70%, and Asia/Pacific gained 40%. Gross profit rose 77% Y/Y to $2.9 billion,...
Financial Reportskitco.com

Gold Fields boosts profit 148% in H1 2021, ups dividend

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Headline earnings attributable to owners of the parent for the group increased by 129% from US$173m or US$0.20...
Stocksinvesting.com

Kohl’s Jumps on Raising Guidance, Bigger Share Buyback

Investing.com – Kohl's stock (NYSE: KSS ) rose nearly 8% Thursday as the retailer revised its guidance and expanded its share repurchase program. Net sales are now expected to increase in the low-20s percentage range compared to the previous expectation of mid-to-high teens percentage range. Adjusted earnings per share is...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.650-$4.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.06 billion.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.796-$0.826 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Shares ofAMCR stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.36. 166,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,225,934. Amcor has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $12.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Adtalem Global Education Q4 Revenue Lags Consensus

Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE: ATGE) reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 7.95% year-on-year, to $280.37 million, missing the analyst consensus of $284.38 million. Medical and Healthcare segment revenue increased 5.7% Y/Y, and financial services rose 17.8%. The operating expenses rose 0.9% Y/Y. The operating margin was 14.3%, and operating...
BusinessLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Vertu Motors lifts guidance as profit surges in first half

Vertu Motors PLC - Gateshead, England-based car dealership - Says it continues to experience strong used vehicle gross margin retention. Consequently, the company says it expects that it will deliver an adjusted pretax profit of no less than GBP50 million in the six months to August 31. A year ago, the company posted underlying pretax profit of GBP4.7 million. Vertu says like-for-like new vehicle order take for September is currently running in excess of prior year levels, however, there is a risk that well documented new vehicle supply shortages will result in vehicle deliveries being delayed into future periods.
IndustryGenomeWeb

Ginkgo Bioworks H1 2021 Revenues Nearly Triple

NEW YORK – Ginkgo Bioworks reported on Wednesday after the close of the market that its revenues for the first half of 2021 rose 180 percent year over year, including a 41 percent increase in its foundry business. For the first six months of the year, the company reported total...
Financial Reportsneworleanssun.com

Tencent reports 23 pct revenue growth in H1

SHENZHEN, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese internet giant Tencent posted a robust growth of 23 percent in revenue for the first half (H1) of this year, according to a corporate announcement Wednesday. In H1, the company raked in approximately 273.56 billion yuan (about 42.24 billion U.S. dollars), representing a net...
Marketsautomotiveworld.com

Geely Automobile Holdings H1 2021 Revenue Increase 22% YoY

Geely Automobile Holdings (0175.HK) (Geely Automobile/The Group) announced its 2021 first half financial results with revenue reaching RMB 45 billion, an increase of 22% compared to the same period last year. Profits excluding share-based payments reached RMB 3.02 billion, an increase of 31% compared to the same period last year. Net profits for the first half reached RMB 2.41 billion and profit attributable to stockholders reaching RMB 2.38 billion.
Stocksfinancemagnates.com

CMC Markets’ Spread Betting Revenue Jumps 47% in FY21

CMC Spreadbet plc and CMC Markets UK plc, two subsidiaries of the London-listed CMC Group, have published their annual financials for the 2021 fiscal, ending on March 31. The business from the divisions flourished as it brought in revenue of £27.29 million and £394.1 million, respectively. These figures from the...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.650-$4.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion. ICFI...
New York City, NYMetro International

Coach owner Tapestry forecasts higher revenue, profit as luxury demand returns

(Reuters) -Coach handbag maker Tapestry Inc forecast annual revenue and profit above estimates after posting better-than-expected results on Thursday, expecting vaccine-aided reopening of economies to boost demand for designer apparel and purses. Resumption of social events and growing vaccination rates are expected to aid sales of handbags, shoes and clothes...
Financial Reportsvermontbiz.com

iSun reports Q2 revenue way up, gross profit down from last year

Vermont Business Magazine iSun, Inc (NASDAQ: ISUN), a leading solar energy company based in South Burlington, on Monday announced results for the second quarter of 2021 and provided an update to its full year 2021 outlook. iSun is an energy and clean mobility infrastructure company with 50 years of construction...
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: DXS International reports profit growth in full year

DXS International PLC - NHS approved clinical support solutions provider - On Monday said turnover increased by 10% to GBP3.6 million in the financial year ended April 30. This is attributed to an increase in both NHS and Pharmaceutical sales revenue supplemented by a one off contribution of GBP100,323 for the EU Hypertension initiative. Pretax profit rose to GBP253,673 from GBP239,307 year-on-year.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Bon Natural Shares Gain On 63% Revenue Growth In 1H

Bon Natural Life Ltd (NASDAQ: BON) reported first-half FY21 revenue growth of 63.6% year-on-year, to $11.7 million. Revenues from Fragrance Compounds rose 133% Y/Y, Health Supplements increased 338.4%, and Bioactive Food Ingredients declined 69.7%. Gross profit increased by 32.2% Y/Y to $3.4 million with a profit margin of 29%. The...
Financial ReportsShareCast

Network Intl backs FY guidance as it swings to interim profit

Payments company Network International said on Wednesday that it swung to a profit in the first half as revenue surged amid a recovery from the pandemic, as it backed its full-year expectations. 23,611.90. 11:00 19/08/21. 4,061.63. 11:00 19/08/21. 4,047.87. 11:00 19/08/21. 11,559.59. 11:00 19/08/21. -1.14%. -133.70. In the six months...

Comments / 0

Community Policy