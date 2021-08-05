Cancel
Shipping snags prompt US firms to mull retreat from China

By PAUL WISEMAN
Times Union
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Game maker Eric Poses last year created The Worst-Case Scenario Card Game, making a wry reference to the way the coronavirus had upended normal life. In a twist that Poses never could have predicted, his game itself would become caught up in the latest fallout from the health crisis: a backlogged global supply chain that has delayed shipments around the world and sent freight costs rocketing.

