Live Sterling rises as Bank holds steady - live updates

By Louise Moon, Morgan Meaker
Telegraph
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePound rises 0.4pc after Bank of England leaves rates and bond-buying unchanged. Ryan Bourne: Complacency is the biggest risk facing the Tories. BlackRock and Wells Fargo push back the return to office in US. In line with many other recent Covid-related company plans that are changing - BlackRock and Wells...

www.telegraph.co.uk

MarketsFOXBusiness

Bitcoin holds steady at $46,300

Bitcoin is holding steady on Wednesday morning. The price was around $46,300 per coin, while rivals Ethereum and Dogecoin were trading around $3,220 and 26 cents per coin, respectively, according to Coindesk. The cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. beat market estimates for second-quarter profit boosted by a near 38% jump...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Europe strains for gains, dollar takes a breather

LONDON (Reuters) - European stocks were attempting to equal their longest winning streak since 2017 on Thursday, while the dollar and bond yields took a breather after U.S. inflation data cooled talk of a rapid reeling-in of Federal Reserve stimulus. Asian stocks had suffered more Chinese jitters overnight after state...
BusinessTelegraph

Live FTSE falls as economic recovery accelerates - live updates

Gas boiler ban 'risks increasing carbon emissions'. GDP rose by 1pc in June, better than May's 0.6pc climb. US market touched records on back of inflation data. Barnabas Reynolds: Britain’s legal system is the best bet for fintech. TUI declares 'business is coming back'. TUI has become the latest company...
Economykfgo.com

UK economy grew by stronger-than-expected 1.0% in June – ONS

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain’s economy grew by a faster-than expected 1.0% in June, boosted by the huge services sector as people resumed going to see their doctors following the pandemic and after many hospitality firms were allowed to resume indoor service in mid-May, official data showed on Thursday. A Reuters poll...
ShareCast

UK economy grows 4.8% in second quarter

The UK economy grew by 4.8% between April and June as lockdown restrictions eased, in line with expectations, according to figures released on Thursday by the Office for National Statistics. This was close to the 5% growth predicted by the Bank of England last week and left the economy 4.4%...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Sterling little changed by Britain's 4.8% GDP growth in Q2

LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Sterling was little changed on Thursday as analysts expected the Bank of England to make no moves in its monetary policy after official data showed Britain’s economy grew in line with expectations in the second quarter. The Office for National Statistics said the economy grew...
MarketsLife Style Extra

London open: Stocks edge lower as ex-divs weigh; GDP in focus

(Sharecast News) - London equity markets edged lower in early trade, with ex-dividend stocks proving to be a drag as investors digested the latest UK GDP reading. At 0850 BST, the FTSE 100 was down 0.2% at 7,203.96. Data released earlier by the Office for National Statistics showed the economy...
StocksBusiness Insider

European Shares Broadly Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - European stocks were broadly higher on Thursday after moderating U.S. inflation eased concerns of earlier-than-expected stimulus tapering by the Federal Reserve. The pan European Stoxx 600 was marginally higher at 474.69 after eight consecutive days of record gains. The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index rose 0.2 percent each, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down about 0.1 percent.
thehighlandsun.com

UK economy grows by 4.8% but misses Bank of England forecasts

UK economic growth rose by 4.8% between April and June, according to official figures, falling short of Bank of England forecasts. Data from the Office for National Statistics showed that the expansion in gross domestic product (GDP)was uneven over the second quarter. The Bank of England said it expected GDP...
Businesspoundsterlingforecast.com

Pound to Dollar Rate Rebounds Following US Inflation Figures

The pound bounced off the 1.38 level on Tuesday, ending a three-day losing streak against the dollar. The reversal of fortunes was fuelled by events in the US where inflation data disappointed and Fed policymaker Thomas Barkin struck a dovish tone. Deprived of significant data releases during the first half of the week, the UK currency has been driven by dollar moves.
BusinessTelegraph

The economy is rebounding - but don't pop the champagne corks just yet

It is always worth stepping back from examining the brushstroke of a single economic datapoint in order to better view the bigger picture. The figures showing the UK’s strong economic growth in the second quarter of this year, which were released on Thursday, are a case in point. The wider context suggests we should probably keep the champagne on ice a little longer.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Dollar rises after U.S. producer prices surge

NEW YORK, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar advanced against a basket of currencies on Thursday, after data showed producer prices posted their largest annual increase in more than a decade in the 12 months through July, suggesting inflation pressures remain strong. The dollar index , which measures the...
investing.com

FTSE lags in Europe, GBP falls after GDP, oil lower as IEA cuts demand outlook

Bitcoin falls below $45,000 after encountering resistance. Investing.com – The FTSE 100 underperformed its European counterparts as a number of large companies went ex-dividend on Thursday, including AstraZeneca (LON:AZN), Barclays (LON:BARC), Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSa), Rio Tinto (LON:RIO), Fresnillo (LON:FRES), BP (LON:BP), and Next (LON:NXT). The companies going ex-dividend were estimated to be worth around 30 points in the blue-chip index on Thursday.
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar hits highest since April ahead of inflation test

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The dollar headed towards this year’s high against the euro on Wednesday and struck a five-week peak against the yen ahead of U.S. inflation data, with a strong number potentially pressuring the Federal Reserve to wind back policy support. The greenback has enjoyed a lift...
Currencieskitco.com

Sterling rises to new 18-month high vs euro

LONDON, Aug 10 - Sterling rose to a new 18-month high against the euro on Tuesday, as signs of economic recovery and falling COVID-19 rates spur expectations of a far earlier interest rate lift off compared to the euro zone. The pound hovered just off two-week highs against the dollar,...
Financial ReportsShareCast

London close: Flutter figures help FTSE touch one-month high

London stocks managed a positive finish on Tuesday, with Paddy Power owner Flutter Entertainment riding high after well-received results, and investors mulling the latest retail sales data. The FTSE 100 ended the session up 0.4% at 7,161.04, and the FTSE 250 was ahead 0.51% at 23,572.05. Sterling was in a...
BusinessFXStreet.com

The Bank of England is now a clear market favorite to kick off G4 policy normalization

US Treasuries extended last week’s underperformance. A very strong non-manufacturing ISM and a near 1mn payrolls print prompted profit taking after a two month breath-taking rally. The move was driven by significantly higher US real rates, prompting a scare in for example gold prices. Bullion fell off a cliff in Asian dealings, testing the March/April lows subs $1700/ounce while still trading above $1850 last Wednesday. Some hawkish Fed comments added to yesterday’s weakness in US Treasuries, together with anticipation on another 5%+ US CPI print (on Wednesday) and on the US Treasury’s mid-month refinancing operation which features 10y and 30y sales on Wednesday and on Thursday. The US Senate will normally this week also pass a $1tn infrastructure package with significant Republican support. Returning briefly to the Fed: non-voting Boston governor Rosengren called for the start of tapering at the September meeting while voting Atlanta Fed governor Bostic called for tapering to start sooner than earlier expected with the scale of the reduction being larger than in previous episodes. He foresees a first rate hike very late 2022, implying a 2021 tapering start. The Jackson Hole meeting of August 26-28 will be a very hyped event! US yield eventually added 1.1 bp (2-yr) to 2.8 bps (7-yr) on a daily basis. The German yield curve flattened with yield changes varying between +0.8 bps (2-yr) and -0.9 bps (30-yr). The dollar enjoyed the higher US (real) rates) and reached its strongest level against the euro since early April. A EUR/USD 1.1737 close brings the YTD low of 1.1704 within striking distance. The Fed build-up, US CPI and upcoming supply all suggest that a test will be unavoidable. We expect US Treasury weakness and dollar strength to last today even if the eco calendar isn’t that enticing.
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

Sterling touches two-week low vs dollar on Fed tapering fears

LONDON, Aug 10 - Sterling touched two-week lows against the dollar on Tuesday, with the greenback buoyed by more signs that the U.S. Federal Reserve would start reining in its bond-buying support in the coming months. But the pound held near 18-month highs against the euro, which is unlikely to...

