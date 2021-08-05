Live Sterling rises as Bank holds steady - live updates

US Treasuries extended last week’s underperformance. A very strong non-manufacturing ISM and a near 1mn payrolls print prompted profit taking after a two month breath-taking rally. The move was driven by significantly higher US real rates, prompting a scare in for example gold prices. Bullion fell off a cliff in Asian dealings, testing the March/April lows subs $1700/ounce while still trading above $1850 last Wednesday. Some hawkish Fed comments added to yesterday’s weakness in US Treasuries, together with anticipation on another 5%+ US CPI print (on Wednesday) and on the US Treasury’s mid-month refinancing operation which features 10y and 30y sales on Wednesday and on Thursday. The US Senate will normally this week also pass a $1tn infrastructure package with significant Republican support. Returning briefly to the Fed: non-voting Boston governor Rosengren called for the start of tapering at the September meeting while voting Atlanta Fed governor Bostic called for tapering to start sooner than earlier expected with the scale of the reduction being larger than in previous episodes. He foresees a first rate hike very late 2022, implying a 2021 tapering start. The Jackson Hole meeting of August 26-28 will be a very hyped event! US yield eventually added 1.1 bp (2-yr) to 2.8 bps (7-yr) on a daily basis. The German yield curve flattened with yield changes varying between +0.8 bps (2-yr) and -0.9 bps (30-yr). The dollar enjoyed the higher US (real) rates) and reached its strongest level against the euro since early April. A EUR/USD 1.1737 close brings the YTD low of 1.1704 within striking distance. The Fed build-up, US CPI and upcoming supply all suggest that a test will be unavoidable. We expect US Treasury weakness and dollar strength to last today even if the eco calendar isn’t that enticing.