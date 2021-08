Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: The Siege of Paris is the latest DLC for the game that is out later in August. Here’s everything that you need to know about it. When Ubisoft launched Assassin’s Creed Valhalla last year, they also promised free content updates and two major expansions. One of these expansions is Wrath of the Druids. The other is The Seige of Paris. While Wrath of the Druids is already out, The Siege of Paris is set to arrive later in August.