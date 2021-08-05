Cancel
UPDATE 2-Credit Agricole's Q2 profit doubles as state eases COVID-19 pain

(Adds context, share price YTD performance and analysts’ comments)

PARIS, Aug 5 (Reuters) - French lender Credit Agricole reported a two-fold rise in its second-quarter profit on Thursday, on lower COVID-19 pandemic-related charges against bad loans as banks benefited from an improving economic environment.

Unprecedented government support across Europe has helped borrowers keep up repayments despite the problems caused by the health crisis, allowing banks to shield profits and lower provisions.

Credit Agricole, France’s second-largest listed bank, said its net income rose to 1.97 billion euros ($2.33 billion) in the quarter from 954 million euros a year ago.

Like rivals, including Spain’s BBVA and BNP Paribas, which cut provisions, the lender said its cost of risk - a reflection of provisions against loan loss - fell by 66.8%, while revenue rose 18.8%.

Analysts at Jefferies said the lender beat market expectations in Q2 on revenues and provisions with costs kept under control.

“The clean net profit is the best ever achieved”, they said in a note.

Asked about the outlook on provisions, Credit Agricole SA Chief Executive Philippe Brassac told reporters he was confident for the second half, but declined to provide guidance.

“The state takes action. It does it efficiently. This gives a safer risk paradigm for banks,” Brassac said.

In the second quarter, the euro zone economy grew faster than expected, emerging from a pandemic-induced recession, while the easing of coronavirus restrictions drove inflation past the European Central Bank (ECB)’s 2% target in July.

Compared to the same period a year earlier, when lockdowns brought economic activity close to a standstill, GDP jumped 13.7%. In France, an initial forecast by the national statistics office last week showed the economy grew 0.9% in the quarter.

French rivals BNP Paribas and Societe Generale reported that provisions fell in Q2 by 43.8% and 88.9% respectively.

Credit Agricole said it booked a 258 million euros exceptional gain in Q2 on bad will following the acquisition of Italian lender Creval earlier this year.

The lender also said it has applied to the ECB for a second share buyback programme of up to 500 million euros in the fourth quarter.

Last month, the European central bank said it would lift restrictions on dividend and share buybacks beyond September, withdrawing a crisis measure that forced banks to retain capital during the pandemic.

Shares in Credit Agricole have gained 15.99% so far this year, underperforming a 25.03% rise in the Stoxx Europe 600 Banks Index. ($1 = 0.8449 euros) (Reporting by Matthieu Protard; editing by Uttaresh.V and Barbara Lewis)

