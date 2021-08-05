Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

UPDATE 1-UK's Hammerson profit inches up as footfall woes linger

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

(Adds details, CEO comment)

Aug 5 (Reuters) - British mall operator Hammerson on Thursday reported a 14% rise in half-year adjusted profit thanks to a retail recovery following the easing of lockdowns and lower costs, but warned that footfall was yet to rebound to pre-pandemic levels.

The British government in June extended a ban on commercial evictions until March 2022, even as mall operators heavily exposed to non-essential retail tenants were battered by months of COVID-19 lockdowns.

Landlords have been forced to rework rental agreements and offer concessions on plunging demand and asset valuations, while a recent spike in COVID-19 cases has brought back restrictions in some places including France, where Hammerson has operations.

The debt-laden firm’s adjusted earnings rose to 20.1 million pounds ($27.90 million) for the six months ended June 30, from 17.7 million pounds a year earlier.

IFRS loss narrowed to 376 million pounds from 1.09 billion pounds in the pandemic-hit comparable period in 2020. In 2019, Hammerson reported 107.4 million pounds in adjusted earnings and 319.8 million pounds in IFRS loss.

“We are focused on continuing to de-lever the balance sheet through disposals of non-core assets, creating a leaner and more agile organisation,” Chief Executive Officer Rita-Rose Gagné said in a statement.

The FTSE 250-listed firm said half-year EPRA net tangible assets per share, a key metric for the sector, fell 16% to 69 pence, adding that footfall was averaging at 75% of 2019 levels. ($1 = 0.7203 pounds) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

156K+
Followers
189K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Footfall#Uk#1 Uk#British#Ftse#Epra
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
Related
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Saudi Aramco Q2 profit soars on higher prices, demand recovery

DUBAI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian state oil producer Aramco on Sunday reported a nearly four-times rise in second-quarter net profit, boosted by higher oil prices and a recovery on oil demand. Net income rose to 95.47 billion riyals ($25.46 billion) for the quarter to June 30 from 24.62...
Financial Reportskfgo.com

ING bank reports better than expected $2.5 billion Q2 pretax profit

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – ING Groep NV, the Netherlands’ largest financial services group, reported on Friday a better than expected second quarter pretax profit of 2.07 billion euros ($2.45 billion) amid growing fee income, and as it reversed some provisions for bad loans taken amid the coronavirus pandemic. Analysts had forecast...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Italy's Pirelli ups FY guidance after Q2 EBIT beats estimates

MILAN, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Italian tyremaker Pirelli said on Thursday it was improving its full-year forecasts after posting higher-than-expected operating profits in the second quarter. Better volumes, price mix and efficiencies more than offset a negative impact from external forces such as raw material price increases, inflation, and exchange...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Auto parts maker Magna posts profit as demand returns

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Magna International Inc on Friday posted a second-quarter profit compared with a loss a year ago, as strong demand for new vehicles boosted sales at the Canadian auto parts maker. Net income attributable to Magna was $424 million, or $1.40 per share, in the quarter ended...
RecipesPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-HelloFresh steps up spending as eating at home trend continues

BERLIN, Aug 5 (Reuters) - German meal-kit delivery company HelloFresh said on Thursday it was accelerating investments to tap into strong growth that boosted second-quarter sales even as pandemic-related restrictions eased in many countries. HelloFresh, like U.S.-based peer Blue Apron and takeaway food groups Delivery Hero and Just Eat Takeaway,...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Siemens raises profit guidance again as orders surge

ZURICH, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Siemens became the latest industrial firm to report a post-pandemic surge in demand, prompting the German engineering and technology company on Thursday to raise its profit guidance for the third time this year. The trains-to-industrial software maker said it was seeing a broad-based increase in...
RetailUS News and World Report

Mall Operator Hammerson Warns Footfall Still Lags Pre-Crisis Levels

(Reuters) - British mall operator Hammerson reported an improvement in adjusted earnings for the first half compared with a crisis-hit 2020, but warned on Thursday that footfall was yet to rebound to levels seen before the pandemic. Hammerson, like other mall operators that are heavily exposed to non-essential retail tenants,...
RetailShareCast

Hammerson profits rise but says Covid recovery muted

UK retail landlord Hammerson on Thursday reported a rise in half-year adjusted profit as shops reopened from Covid-19 lockdowns, but warned that footfall had not yet rebounded to pre-pandemic levels. 23,446.06. 12:30 06/08/21. 4,103.94. 12:30 06/08/21. 4,088.54. 12:30 06/08/21. 3,296.79. 12:30 06/08/21. -0.97%. -32.20. Adjusted profit rose 14% to £20.1m...
Financial Reportsjack1065.com

UK’s Taylor Wimpey raises annual outlook, swings to H1 profit

(Reuters) – UK homebuilder Taylor Wimpey Plc on Wednesday joined bigger rivals in forecasting sustained demand in the medium term and returned to a half-year profit as Britain’s housing sector boom stands to outlast the tax holiday period. Britain’s third-largest homebuilder forecast 2021 operating profit of about 820 million pounds...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Colombia's Ecopetrol reports Q2 profit soared to $951 million

BOGOTA, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Colombia’s majority state-owned oil company Ecopetrol reported second-quarter net profit of 3.72 trillion pesos ($951 million) on Tuesday, compared with 25 billion pesos in the year-earlier period. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose to 9.43 trillion pesos, from 2 trillion pesos in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy