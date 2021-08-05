Cancel
Washington County, OR

Letters to the Editor: Aug. 5, 2021

By News-Times
Forest Grove News Times
Forest Grove News Times
Read this week's letters to the News-Times on COVID-19 vaccinations for cops, the Washington County Fair, and more.

Protecting and serving means getting vaccinated

I am a registered nurse at a local hospital.

Recently, I admitted an incarcerated patient who was accompanied by a Washington County police officer. As part of the patient's health history, I asked whether she had a COVID vaccine. She had, so I thanked her for doing her part to stop the deaths and the virus.

I also ask visitors whether they have had one, so we can let them know that we offer the vaccines downstairs at our pharmacy. I was stunned when the officer said he hadn't gotten one. He said he "didn't have time."

His job is to protect our community. Given the number of people he comes into contact with and could infect, or become infected himself, it is so irresponsible to not be vaccinated. The time and millions of dollars spent to combat this virus is unbelievable, and unvaccinated people are responsible for this.

Part of my job is to help educate the public, so I discussed why the vaccine is necessary to stop the pandemic. You can imagine my amazement when another officer came to relieve the first and said he had not been vaccinated either.

Responsible community members? Certainly not a role model for our community.

Thankfully, the third officer said he had been vaccinated, but it is frightening that two out of three had not.

Washington County, what are you going to do about this to combat this virus and protect our community?

Kathleen Jones, Garden Home

Washington County un-Fair

The recent Washington County Fair was certainly the disappointment predicted by so many in the past decade.

For 160 years, this annual event was a time to showcase the pride of Washington County. During that time, the fair was put on by, and for, the residents of the county. It was a time to welcome all. Families (young and old alike) gathered to learn, socialize, and share what made our county unique.

Recently, the county government took over the management of the fair and fairgrounds. The shift is to focus on a profit motive at the expense of those that entrusted it to their care. This year, most of the traditional participants were left out, including the youth, which were forced to hold some of their events in private settings.

I realize that the COVID-19 pandemic has created new challenges. However, we appear to be one of the only fairs in Oregon that has sidelined most of what a fair should be.

Those that still believe the fair should be more than a carnival and commercial exhibits are left not knowing what to do to recapture the true nature of a fair. It is disappointing and a true fair is needed now more than any other time. This is un-fair.

Lyle Spiesschaert, Verboort

Feel-good vote costs Hillsboro homeowners

The city of Hillsboro approved a mandated Home Energy Score (HES) that will cost Hillsboro homeowners $4.5 million ($300 x 1,500 homes x 10 years) over the next 10 years.

Will it have a measurable effect on energy use at a reasonable cost? No.

And this is only the beginning to exasperating affordable housing. Currently, it is only for single family homes. But as we know, this will creep to commercial buildings and multifamily structures. Portland has had this in effect for two years with no measurable positive results.

Contact your council person to reconsider their vote. They are indirectly spending $4.5 million of our money on feeling good instead of on roads and crumbling sidewalks that are injuring our seniors and young kids.

Monte Akers, Hillsboro

Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove News Times

