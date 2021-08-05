Cancel
Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande’s ‘Stuck With U’ raises over $3.5 million for charity

By Sam Moore
NME
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJustin Bieber and Ariana Grande‘s collaborative 2020 single ‘Stuck With U’ has raised over $3.5 million (£2.5 million) for the First Responders Children’s Foundation. Released back in May 2020 during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, all net proceeds from the single went to the foundation. The First Responders Children’s Foundation has subsequently...

