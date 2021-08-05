Cancel
Stoddard County, MO

Southeast Health Center of Stoddard County reopens following damage from tornado

kzimksim.com
 3 days ago

Southeast Health Center of Stoddard County has reopened its Emergency Services, Behavioral Health and Inpatient units following a tornado that caused significant damage to the facility on July 10. The hospital issued a news release saying damages have been repaired in these areas and extensive, additional testing has been completed to ensure patient safety. The hospital’s Imaging Department, Lab and Respiratory Therapy are fully functional for inpatient/Emergency Services use. Outpatient services, including Imaging, Mammography, Lab and Physical Therapy are expected to reopen at full capacity later this week. You can learn more in the Dexter Statesman.

