Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Asia stocks mixed with eyes on US economic recovery

By ANNABELLE LIANG
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XFwDq_0bIMxPfC00
1 of 3

SINGAPORE (AP) — Asian stocks were mixed Thursday as traders awaited more guidance on the U.S. economic recovery.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo closed 0.5% higher at 27,728.12. The Kospi in South Korea lost 0.1% to 3,277.94, while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong slipped 1% to 26,152.20 in afternoon trading.

The Shanghai Composite index fell 0.3% to 3,465.89. Sydney’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.1% to 7,511.10. Shares tumbled in Singapore but rose in Malaysia and Indonesia.

Employment was in the spotlight. On Wednesday, payroll processor ADP revealed that the U.S. private sector added 330,000 jobs in July, which fell short of analysts’ expectations.

The U.S. Labor Department will release a more comprehensive jobs report on Friday. Economists are projecting that U.S. employers added 700,000 jobs in July, bringing the national unemployment rate down to 5.7% from 5.9%, according to FactSet.

The ADP report “missed expectations by a wide margin,” Yeap Jun Rong of IG said.

“Although there has been no clear correlation between the ADP data and the non-farm payrolls, the slowdown in hiring in the leisure and hospitality sectors seems to draw some concerns on the rise in virus cases in July bringing about some impact,” he said.

Concerns have been mounting around the coronavirus delta variant’s spread in the U.S., Europe and Asia, and particularly in China, which is on high alert as it confronts hundreds of fresh cases.

China has sealed off residential communities, suspended flights and trains, and ordered mass coronavirus testing in Wuhan, the city where the disease was first detected in late 2019. Although China’s numbers are small compared to outbreaks elsewhere, its containment strategies and the subsequent impact on its large economy are being closely watched.

The disappointing jobs data weighed on Wall Street. The S&P 500 index gave up 0.5% to 4,402.66 on Wednesday, easing back from an all-time high it set a day earlier.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.9% to 34,792.67. The Nasdaq composite added 0.1% to 14,780.53, however. Both the Dow and Nasdaq hit all-time highs last week.

Strong earnings reports were not enough to lift stocks for many companies. General Motors fell 8.9%, despite beating analysts’ profit expectations and raising its forecast. CVS Health lost 2.9% after reporting solid results.

Online broker Robinhood, which made its market debut last week, surged 50.4%. Market experts cautioned that the stock could be in for a jagged ride because of its popularity among smaller investors.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude lost 13 cents to $68.02 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the price basis for international oils, gave up 28 cents to $70.10 per barrel in London.

The U.S. dollar rose to 109.74 Japanese yen from 109.47 yen on Wednesday. The euro retreated to $1.1832 from $1.1843.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

523K+
Followers
294K+
Post
247M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Recovery#Earnings Reports#Ap#Asian#The Hang Seng#Shanghai Composite#S P#Adp#The U S Labor Department#Factset#Ig#14 780 53#Dow#General Motors#Cvs Health#Robinhood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Singapore
Place
Sydney
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Business
Related
Stockscityindex.co.uk

US open: Stocks mixed as NFP beats

US stocks are pointing to a mixed start on Friday after the July Non-farm payroll came in better than expected. The NFP revealed that 943k were added to the economy in July, up from 850k in June and ahead of the 870k forecast. The unemployment rate dropped sharply to 5.4% from 5.9% in June.
Marketswashingtonnewsday.com

Stocks remain stable, but the dollar rises ahead of US jobs data.

Stocks remain stable, but the dollar rises ahead of US jobs data. The dollar strengthened Friday as stock markets remained stable ahead of the release of monthly US jobs data that will highlight the resilience of the world’s largest economy’s recovery. Around lunchtime, European stocks were echoing Asian stocks’ poor...
BusinessKTVZ

Biden touts economic recovery after US added 943,000 jobs in July

President Joe Biden on Friday touted the country’s economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic after the US added 943,000 jobs in July and the unemployment rate fell to 5.4%. “Now while our economy is far from complete, and while we undoubtedly will have ups and downs along the way as...
New York City, NYPosted by
IBTimes

Stocks Mixed As Traders Weigh Inflation, Positive US Data

Wall Street and most European stock markets rose on Thursday as traders weighed positive US data, inflation concerns and the economic threat from the Covid-19 Delta variant. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq finished at fresh records as data indicating an improving labor market and supply chain situation fortified traders worried about the health of the economy.
WorldPosted by
WOKV

Asian stocks sink as investors watch for US jobs data

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets sank Friday after Wall Street rose to a high as investors waited for U.S. jobs data for an update on how coronavirus flareups are affecting the biggest global economy. Shanghai, Hong Kong and South Korea retreated. Tokyo was up less than 0.1%. Wall...
Stockstheedgemarkets.com

Asian stocks eye climb after US rally on earnings

(Aug 6): Asian stocks looked set to follow U.S. equities higher Friday after earnings helped Wall Street to a record close as some of the growth concerns stirred by the delta coronavirus strain eased. Futures rose in Japan and Hong Kong and were steady in Australia. U.S. contracts fluctuated after...
StocksPosted by
WOKV

Global stock markets mixed ahead of US jobs report

BEIJING — (AP) — Global stock markets were mixed Friday as investors watched for U.S. jobs data for an update on how coronavirus flareups are affecting the world's biggest economy. London opened flat while Frankfurt gained. Shanghai declined, Tokyo advanced and Hong Kong was unchanged. Wall Street futures were little...
StreetInsider.com

Global Markets: Wall Street muted on jobs growth as inflation, Delta fears weigh

FILE PHOTO: Investors sit in front of a board showing stock information at a brokerage house on the first day of trade in China since the Lunar New Year, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China February 3, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS. Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street pushes stocks, oil higher on promising data

BOSTON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks and oil prices rebounded on Thursday as unemployment claims declined and the trade deficit widened, positive economic data in the face of rising COVID-19 cases and signals of declining Federal Reserve stimulus. The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits declined...
Stocksinvesting.com

Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.33%

Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the Paper & Pulp, Railway & Bus and Real Estate sectors led shares higher. At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 rose 0.33%. The best performers of the session on the Nikkei 225 were Fujikura...
Marketsinvesting.com

Gold Up, Investors Await U.S Economic Data

Investing.com – Gold was up on Wednesday morning in Asia. While receiving a boost from a weakening dollar, the yellow metal was stuck in a narrow range as investors await the latest U.S. jobs data. Gold futures inched up 0.09% to $1,815.80 by 12:49 AM ET (4:49 AM GMT). The...
StocksShareCast

US open: Stocks mixed as Covid-19 concerns weigh on reopening plays

Wall Street stocks were mixed early on Tuesday as Covid-19 concerns weighed on reopening plays. As of 1520 BST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.07% at 34,862.24, while the S&P 500 was down 0.04% at 4,385.50 and the Nasdaq Composite started out the session 0.34% weaker at 14,631.72.
StocksFOXBusiness

US stocks trading mixed despite solid earnings season

U.S. equity futures were trading mixed ahead of Wednesday's opening bell on Wall Street. A solid earnings season has helped bolster investors’ optimism that stocks can continue to grind higher following an already strong 2021 rally. Money managers are counting on continued support from central banks and economic data that still shows growth to further support markets.
StocksFrankfort Times

US stocks turn mixed after posting their 6th monthly gain

Stocks were mixed on Wall Street in choppy trading Monday as investors balanced unease about the spread of a more contagious coronavirus variant against another round of encouraging company earnings. The S&P 500 was down 0.1% as of 3:42 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index is coming off a weekly loss,...
StocksLife Style Extra

US close: Stocks mixed at the end of August's first session

(Sharecast News) - Wall Street stocks closed in a mixed state on Monday, as market participants made it through the first trading day of August. At the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.28% at 34,838.16 and the S&P 500 lost 0.18% to 4,387.16, while the Nasdaq Composite managed gains of 0.06% to 14,681.07.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

India's Nifty scales 16,000 as investors eye economic recovery

BENGALURU, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Tuesday, with the blue-chip Nifty index surpassing the 16,000 level for the first time, as investors bet on a faster recovery in Asia’s third-largest economy following a devastating second COVID-19 wave. The NSE Nifty 50 index ended up 1.55% at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy