Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Olympics 2020 boxing results: Three more gold medal matches set in Tokyo

By Scott Christ
Bad Left Hook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWomen’s lightweight (Semifinals) Kellie Harrington (Ireland) def. Sudaporn Seesondee (Thailand), 3:2: This was a very tactical fight, with a tentative first round, and in the end Harrington nicked it, winning three cards on scores of 29-28, and Seesondee had two cards of the same score. Probably could have gone the other way, but I also had it 29-28 for Harrington, giving her the first and third rounds and Seesondee the second. The top seed from Ireland looks to take gold next.

www.badlefthook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eumir Marcial
Person
Gleb Bakshi
Person
Takuma Inoue
Person
Kellie Harrington
Person
Beatriz Ferreira
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Summer Olympics#Combat#The Takuma Inoue#Ugandan#Slovak#Kazakh#Russian Olympic Committee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Philippines
Country
Thailand
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Japan
Related
Worldmarketresearchtelecast.com

“Shame on gymnastics”: Russia denounces the arbitration in the final of the rhythmic, won by the Israeli Linoy Ashram despite dropping the ribbon

The Israeli Linoy Ashram won gold in individual rhythmic gymnastics this Saturday, taking the throne from the favorite and the three-time world champion, Russia’s Dina Avérina, in a final as dramatic as it was controversial. Ashram scored 27,550 points with the hoop, 28,300 with the ball, 28,650 with the clubs...
SportsInternational Business Times

Biles Out Of More Olympic Events As Doping Case Rocks Athletics

Simone Biles pulled out of two more events at the Olympics on Saturday, raising major doubts over whether she will compete again in Tokyo as Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare was thrown out after failing a doping test. US swimmer Caeleb Dressel powered to a third gold medal of the Games...
Tulare, CAGV Wire

Tulare’s Richard Torrez Jr. Advances to Gold Medal Match in Olympic Boxing

Valley boxer Richard Torrez Jr. will fight for a gold medal on Saturday at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Torrez defeated Kazakhstan’s Kamshybek Kunkabayev on Wednesday by technical knockout in the third round, advancing him to the super heavyweight gold medal match. The 22-year-old from Tulare will represent Team USA against...
TravelPosted by
Outsider.com

2020 Tokyo Olympics: See the Incredibly Luxurious Travel Arrangement for the Horses Competing in the Games

Even the horses got pampered on the way to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. While usually, they’re the ones for transportation, these Olympian horses got to travel in style. According to Insider, roughly 325 horses made their way to Japan. In total, it took 19 airplanes and 185 trucks to transport the creatures. Over 240 of the horses flew through Belgium’s airport with its very own “horse hotel” on site.
Combat SportsPosted by
Reuters

Karate-Unconscious Ganjzadeh gets gold as opponent disqualified

TOKYO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The final bout of karate's historic debut at the Olympics ended in uproar on Saturday when Saudi Arabian Tareg Hamedi's high-kick to Sajad Ganjzadeh's neck saw him disqualified and his motionless Iranian opponent awarded the gold medal. Hardly a minute in, Hamedi looked dominant, having...
PetsTheHorse.com

Dressage Horses Arrive in Japan for Tokyo Olympics

Can horses fly? They can if they’re Olympic athletes!. And in a piece of history-making, 36 of them flew into Japan the night of July 14–the first full cargo load of horses ever to land in Haneda, the waterfront airport that serves the greater Tokyo area and is now welcoming a very different group of Olympic athletes.
Sportswashingtonnewsday.com

Thompson-Herah was barred from competing in the Olympics after she posted footage of her own victory on social media.

Olympic sprint queen Thompson-Herah banned for posting footage of her own win. After being banned for broadcasting footage of her own victory at the Tokyo Olympics, Jamaican sprint queen Elaine Thompson-Herah provoked a rare retreat from social media behemoth Facebook. Thompson-Herah put up video on the Facebook-owned platform Instagram showing...
Tokyo OlympicsNWI.com

AP PHOTOS: A 35-hour Olympic journey from Argentina to Tokyo

There is no easy way from Argentina to Japan. Associated Press Photographer Natacha Pisarenko's trip was more complicated than most. From the full-body protective suits worn by fellow travelers in Buenos Aires, to the long wait at Haneda Airport in Tokyo for results from COVID-19 testing, Pisarenko's roughly 35-hour journey to the 2020 Summer Games was longer than most but otherwise typical for the thousands of athletes, officials and media descending on Japan's capital this week.
AnimalsPosted by
Reuters

Hundreds of horses fly into Tokyo for equestrian competition

July 15 (Reuters) - It is not only thousands of athletes who are flying to Tokyo for the Olympic Games but also hundreds of horses. They will compete with their riders in the three equestrian disciplines dressage, jumping and eventing - the only Olympic sports where men and women compete individually on equal terms.
RugbyPosted by
NBC Chicago

New Zealand, Fiji Set to Play in Rugby 7s Gold Medal Match

Great Britain was looking to upset New Zealand and return to the gold medal match, however New Zealand emerged victorious coming out on top 29-7. The Kiwi's found the back of the try first, but Great Britain's Dan Norton responded just 15 seconds later. Norton found a gap near his own 22 and ran all the way down the field, easily walking in the try.
Tennissemoball.com

Khachanov advances to gold-medal match in Olympic tennis

TOKYO (AP) -- Karen Khachanov is into the gold-medal match in tennis at the Tokyo Olympics. The 25th-ranked Russian player beat Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain 6-3, 6-3 on Friday to reach the biggest final of his career. Khachanov's opponent for gold will be either top-ranked Novak Djokovic or Alexander...
Animalsfreightwaves.com

How are 325 horses getting to the Tokyo Olympics?

The Olympic Games will begin in one week in Tokyo – a year behind schedule because of the COVID pandemic. One of the 46 sports on display will be equestrian, which is divided into three disciplines: dressage, which highlights the elegant ballet-like moves of the horse and rider, jumping and a triathlon of sorts that includes the first two disciplines plus a cross-country test.

Comments / 0

Community Policy