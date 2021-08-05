Olympics 2020 boxing results: Three more gold medal matches set in Tokyo

Women’s lightweight (Semifinals) Kellie Harrington (Ireland) def. Sudaporn Seesondee (Thailand), 3:2: This was a very tactical fight, with a tentative first round, and in the end Harrington nicked it, winning three cards on scores of 29-28, and Seesondee had two cards of the same score. Probably could have gone the other way, but I also had it 29-28 for Harrington, giving her the first and third rounds and Seesondee the second. The top seed from Ireland looks to take gold next.