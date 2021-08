TV personality Valerie Bertinelli has been a public figure for much of her life. According to her official website, she has juggled several roles by being an actor, a chef, a cookbook author, and more. She's dedicated to the art of cooking and wants to make the most of her time in the kitchen. During the pandemic, the star coped with uncertainty by creating new recipes at home. She told Good Housekeeping that she warmed up to cooking by watching her grandmother and mother create magic in the kitchen, which inspired her lifelong love for food.