Simone Biles 'keeping the door open' for Olympics return

By Celebretainment
republic-online.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimone Biles is "keeping the door open" when it comes to her Olympics future. The 24-year-old Team USA gymnast decided to pull out of the individual all-around, vault, bars and floor finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics last week due to mental health issues and the twisties - which causes gymnasts to become disoriented mid-air.

