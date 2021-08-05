Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Astros insider: A frustrated Jake Odorizzi is off again

By Chandler Rome
Houston Chronicle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — Jake Odorizzi is on the precipice of rock bottom and bringing his season-long frustrations to the surface. His mechanics are a mess. His four-seam fastball does not have its usual carry. His splitter plays off the four-seamer, so it is poor as a result. Damage against him comes in droves. He cannot keep opponents in the ballpark. Odorizzi is putting his bullpen in a brutal spot and starting “two critical months” to search for something resembling his All-Star form if he hopes to factor into a postseason roster.

www.houstonchronicle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Max Muncy
Person
Jake Odorizzi
Person
Michael Brantley
Person
Zack Greinke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros#Truth#Era
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Watch security guard trade blows with angry Dodgers fans (Video)

Emotions ran high during the Los Angeles Dodgers’ series against the Houston Astros in Los Angeles, resulting in a brawl between fans and security. Just about everyone knew the scenes would be heated when the Houston Astros showed up in Los Angeles this week for a series at Dodger Stadium.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Surprising Mookie Betts News

The Los Angeles Dodgers have announced that Mookie Betts will return to the lineup on Sunday – in pretty surprising fashion. Betts, a five-time Gold Glove outfielder, will be playing second base for the Dodgers on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Dodgers have announced their lineup for Sunday’s game,...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Phillies lose Cole Hamels to the Dodgers

Cole Hamels will sign with the Dodgers, not the Phillies. This one stings: the Los Angeles Dodgers are close to signing former Philadelphia Phillies World Series MVP Cole Hamels. After Dave Dombrowski’s comments earlier this week that a reunion with Hamels was a “longshot,” news broke on Wednesday morning that...
MLBHouston Chronicle

Astros' Dusty Baker on Aaron Judge's jersey grab: 'That was wrong'

Aaron Judge rounded third base and rekindled a year’s worth of baseless buzzer speculation. After hitting a solo home run that decided Saturday’s 1-0 win, Judge brought both hands to his jersey and pulled the sides together, an obvious ode to Jose Altuve’s odd behavior after the 2019 American League Championship Series.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Max Scherzer’s Dodgers Debut

Veteran right-hander Max Scherzer got off to a picture-perfect start in his Dodgers debut Wednesday night. Scherzer took the mound for Los Angeles for the first time on Wednesday since the Dodgers acquired him from the Nationals last Friday. He was brilliant. The 37-year-old went seven full innings, allowed just five hits and two earned runs and struck out 10 batters against a very good Houston Astros lineup. The Dodgers got a 7-5 win in the process.
MLBchatsports.com

Astros: Dodgers’ fan cross the line once again

(Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images) Jose Altuve’s batting practice consisted of home runs, boos and fans throwing balls at players. The Houston Astros entered an expected hostile crowd at Dodger Stadium to thousands of angry Los Angeles Dodgers fans, as expected. Any fan would be mad about their favorite team losing the World Series to a team caught cheating during the regular season, even if said team didn’t cheat in postseason.
MLBPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

LEADING OFF: Dodger Stadium fans get Astros; Cole has virus

A look at what's happening around the majors on Tuesday:. José Altuve, Carlos Correa and the Astros have been heckled at Yankee Stadium, Cleveland, Phoenix and many other parks, the result of their sign-stealing scheme. Now, they’re about to hear it from the fans who feel Houston cheated them out of the 2017 World Series championship.
MLBnumberfire.com

Astros starting Martin Maldonado at first base on Thursday night

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is batting seventh in Thursday's lineup against the Minnesota Twins. Maldonado will operate first base after Aledmys Diaz was shifted to third, Robel Garcia was moved to shortstop, and Carlos Correa was rested. numberFire's models project Maldonado to score 9.6 FanDuel points at the salary...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers fans making their frustrations towards Astros felt early

It is safe to say that there is no love lost between any opposing fan base and the Houston Astros. After AstroGate, and what has been considered a slap on the wrist from Major League Baseball, fans around the country have let the team know exactly what they think of them. For Los Angeles Dodgers fans, who have been waiting years for their chance to voice their displeasure, the current series is a chance to find catharsis.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Look: Trea Turner Wearing Different Number With Dodgers

For the past seven seasons All-Star slugger Trea Turner has worn No. 7 for the Washington Nationals. But after being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Turner has a new number moving forward. On Wednesday, Dodgers insider Blake Harris uncovered an Instagram story revealing that Turner will be wearing No....
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Los Angeles Dodgers Reportedly Signing 4-Time All-Star Pitcher

The MLB trade deadline this year turned out to be an arms race in the NL West. With the Los Angeles Dodgers losing ground to the San Francisco Giants, they’re bringing in an All-Star arm for some added help. According to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, the Dodgers are “closing in”...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: Jose Altuve’s walk-off celebration proved he’s been lying

We’ve all had to sit through stunning Yankees losses for the better part of a year, and yet … we still can’t believe Sunday happened. Even knowing the final score, it feels like most permutations of the bullpen would’ve managed to secure a five-run lead against the bottom of the Astros’ lineup. Luis Cessa with a clean inning. Lucas Luetge with a clean inning. Aroldis Chapman with a clean inning?
MLBHouston Chronicle

Lowering the broom: Astros finish off another sweep of Rangers

Cristian Javier reported for work with a daunting task ahead. The Astros reliever entered in the seventh inning against the Rangers with the bases loaded and no outs. This would be no lazy Sunday. Undeterred, Javier sent Eli White down swinging. He gave up a ground ball to Isiah Kiner-Falefa....
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Astros hold off Mariners after pregame trade

Yordan Alvarez hit a three-run homer in the first inning, and this time the Houston Astros made the lead hold up, defeating the host Seattle Mariners 8-6 Tuesday night. On Monday, the Astros scored six first-inning runs and built a seven-run lead before losing 11-8 in the opener of a three-game series.
MLBallfans.co

Astros insider: How new faces change complexion of bullpen

The luxury did not exist for the first four months of the season. Manager Dusty Baker preserved Pressly for just save situations. The skipper could not afford to allow ninth-inning leads to slip away. None of the other eight men in his bullpen inspired faith they could protect them. “It...
MLBHouston Chronicle

Astros insider: Framber Valdez's command issues return

Framber Valdez’s problems are familiar. He walks far too many batters and cannot compete deep into games because of it. The traits defined his first two major league seasons. Between 2018 and 2019, he walked 5.7 batters per nine innings. Valdez fell out of favor and was rendered something of an afterthought in the Astros’ pitching plans.
MLBMLB

Astros rake early, hold off Mariners for win

SEATTLE -- Lance McCullers Jr. allowed four runs and struck out eight batters in six innings and Yordan Alvarez clubbed a three-run homer in the first to lift the Astros to an 8-6 win over the Mariners on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Park. Houston opened up a season-high six-game lead...

Comments / 0

Community Policy