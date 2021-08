As you prepare for Baptiste season 2 episode 4 on BBC One next week, there is something you should know. The drama is not going to slow down in the slightest, and next week’s new installment is going to bring both devastation for Emma and discovery for her and Julien alike. There are only so many episodes this season and with that, each one is going to need to cover a lot of ground. We’re already at the halfway point of the season! Because of this, each installment here on out and is going to serve a specific purpose, and bring us to what will be an abundantly-clear endgame.