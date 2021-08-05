PRODUCTION: Andrei Tănase Shoots Romanian/French/Greek Tiger
BUCHAREST: Romanian director Andrei Tănase is currently shooting his debut feature Tiger, a Romanian/French/Greek coproduction involving a real tiger. The story, written by Tănase, follows veterinarian Vera working at a local zoo, who, after a personal tragedy, has distanced herself from her husband Toma, a children’s theatre director. When she finds out that Toma is cheating on her, Vera has a nervous breakdown and causes the new tigress Rihanna to escape. Looking for the tigress in the woods Vera starts to doubt her perspective on her marriage and the world in general.filmneweurope.com
